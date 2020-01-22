PUBG Mobile ban: Punjab lawyer compares game to drugs, files PIL

It’s a new year but it seems the ghosts of the past year is still haunting PUBG devs at Tencent Games. A new PIL or Public Interest Litigation for PUBG Mobile ban has been filed by a lawyer from Punjab. A report claims that the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had sent a communication to HC Arora who is an advocate from Chandigarh. He had earlier approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking a ban on the game in the city.

The High Court on its part asked the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to take a decision regarding the issue. VK Trivedi, Director, cyber laws and security at the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said, “The high court’s direction to consider and make a decision representation for banning “PUBG” is under examination by the ministry.” The advocate claims that the game is addictive and normalizes violence while affecting their mental and physical health. He even compared the game to drugs which has historically had a bad effect on the youth in the state.

The PIL says, “School going children who are losing interest in studies have become addicted to the game. The parents of such children are helpless. In case they insist the children to stop playing it, they become aggressive and go into depression.” The game faced the ire of the governments in India and was shortly banned in certain parts of Gujarat and Chennai as well.

Last year it was banned by the Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal on March 6 who released a notification that read, “It has come to our notice from various media that PUBG game, MOMO challenge is leading to a violent attitude among youth. The game is also having an impact on studies as well as behavior, conduct and language of children and youth… Keeping in mind public safety security and to maintain law and order, I hereby impose a ban on playing PUBG game.” There were time limiting sanctions on PUBG in its home country of China as well.

The game was banned in Nepal at the request of the country’s federal investigation agency, and the Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) ordered ISPs, mobile providers and network service providers to block PUBG. The Supreme Court of the country later stayed the Government order that banned PUBG Mobile.

To alleviate the concern of the parents, studies have found that video games don’t have any effect on people’s tendencies towards violence. There have been numerous studies that have come to this conclusion, and the most recent one took place in the Oxford University where the researchers claimed that their findings were opposed to the popular belief.