PUBG Mobile banned 14,98,738 players between April 16-22

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played mobile video game in the world, due to which it has been a good target for hackers and cheaters. To deal with such people the game has an anti-cheat system set in place, which detects and bans players involved in cheating or hacking. Apart from this, the game also lets its players report cheaters through an in-game report system.

The anti-cheat system comes under the company's Ban Pan initiative, under which the company publishes weekly reports detailing the number of accounts banned during the week. It also details the types of cheats used, type of accounts banned and more.

According to the latest Ban Pan report, the game banned a total of 14,98,738 accounts caught cheating and using hacks between April 16 to April 22. This is an increase of 2.4 percent from the accounts banned last week.

Breaks? 🏝️ Our #BanPan‘s never heard of them 🍳💼 From April 16th-22nd, we banned 1,498,738 accounts from accessing our game. The majority of reasons include: ❌ Auto-Aim Hacks

❌ X-Ray Vision

❌ Speed Hacks Learn more at 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr#pubgmobile pic.twitter.com/SISwp4in5k — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 24, 2021

The majority of the banned accounts at 39 percent belonged to the Bronze tier followed by 12 percent from the Diamon tier, then 11 percent each from the Silver and the Crown tiers. 10 percent of the accounts belonged to the Platinum tier, 9 percent to the Gold tier and 7 percent to the Ace tier. The last 1 percent of the accounts belonged to the Conqueror tier.

Breakdown of the cheats includes 25 percent auto-aim cheats, 24 percent x-ray vision cheats, 23 percent speed hacks, 12 modification of area damaged hacks, 7 percent modification of character model hacks and 9 percent miscellaneous cheats.