PUBG Mobile banned for CRPF Jawans; claimed to have affected their duties

Battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and its mobile version have faced a tirade from the general public for a while now. Many countries have banning the game, and restrictions have been put up against it everywhere. And what seems like another obstacle in the path to popularity for PUBG Mobile, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) heads have banned PUBG from the the smartphones of its jawans. The report from a senior CRPF officer who is posted in the paramilitary force’s Delhi headquarters mentioned that the game is apparently addicting and has affected the jawan’s operational capabilities.

“Many of them have stopped socializing with their fellow jawans. It has also led to sleep deprivation because of reduced physical activity. It has been reportedly learned that CRPF troops, young personnel are addicted to PUBG. It’s getting these men addicted to it and getting them engaged to a great extent which is affecting their ops performance, aggressive and attitudinal issues,” said the office about the May 6 order that was issued by the Bihar unit.

The circular that was sent to all CRPF formations and the force’s anti-insurgency CoBRA unit, News18 reports. The circular further adds, “All deputy inspectors-general (DIGs) to ensure and instruct all unit/company personnel under your command to get it deleted/deactivated such apps from their mobile phones. All company commanders will ensure that this app is deleted in all phones and random check of phones should be done.”

Besides this another new incident has come to light where a ninth standard student committed suicide after he was scolded by his parents for playing too much PUBG Mobile. The boy, named Shreyas, hailed from Nizamabad, and was the son of a Nizamabad 19th division corporator. He apparently loved to play the popular game and was reprimanded by his parents for spending too much time playing it. Hurt over his parent’s restrictive actions, Shreyas decided to take his life. This happens to be stray instances when children berated by parents decided to take their life and does not technically bode as a result of obsession with something, rather the inability of the parents to connect with their children and understand how they think.