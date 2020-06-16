comscore PUBG Mobile becomes highest earning games app in May | BGR India
PUBG Mobile becomes highest earning games app in May

The popular gaming app earned most of its revenue for mobile gamers in China and US during the period.

  Published: June 16, 2020 6:36 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G 9 PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile tops the charts for earning maximum revenue in May this year. The Tencent-owned game leads the gaming app segment by making $226 million revenue last month. This has been mentioned by Sensor Tower in its report, which says that over 50 percent of the total revenue comes from China. Earning over $200 million in just one month is a big feat, even for a game like PUBG Mobile. Also Read - Google pulls down TikTok clone app from Play Store

But it’s most likely happened because of people staying indoors, keeping distance from people. This has increased demand for online games, and PUBG Mobile seems to have profited from the trend. Senor Tower says PUBG Mobile had 40 percent growth rate compared to same period in 2019. This more or less confirms the impact of pandemic on gaming indoors. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Here's why switching between TPP and FPP is important

PUBG Mobile also had takers in the US, which contributed over 10 percent to the game’s total earnings. The third country on the list is Saudi Arabia and India doesn’t feature over here. As you can see here, PUBG Mobile is followed up by Honor of Kings, which has garnered revenue of over $204 in May across the globe. Also Read - Erangel 2.0 for PUBG Mobile visuals have been leaked

PUBG Interestingly, the popular game ranks below top 5 on Google Play store, while it stood in second position on Apple App Store. Android devices are extremely popular in India, where users are not known for spending money on games and other services. The Apple Store charts indicate that China and US, Apple’s biggest markets have earned PUBG Mobile most of its money.

New PUBG Mobile skins

Speaking of PUBG Mobile, the game has got a new Puppet Master Andy skin. This is part of the arcade characters that have been introduced in the game. The character can be obtained from the characters screen in the game. Besides this there are different cosmetic items that are available for the characters. These are found in the chest on the shop section of the game.

  Published Date: June 16, 2020 6:36 PM IST

