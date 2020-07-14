PUBG Mobile: Best places to drop on the Livik map

PUBG Mobile has just embarked on a whole new season 14 of the game. And this new season introduced Livik map, the first exclusive map to the game. Up until now all the maps introduced in PUBG Mobile were already part of the PUBG PC and console version of the game. This is the first time a map has been introduced to the game that is absolutely new. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Royale Pass Season 14 'Spark the Flame' is now out

The new Livik map is a Nordic-style map that measures 2km × 2km, with 52 players and 15 minute match times, making for a faster experience. This map comes with exclusive firearms including P90 SMG, Mk 12 marksman rifle. It also has a new map-exclusive vehicle the Monster Truck.

The map has mixed terrain and the south western zone of the map has rocky mountains while the south east is an island. The north eastern part of the map is snowed up and there are waterbodies all around the map. Now right off the bat, the map has very high concentration of loot which means that no one will be missing out on loot based on the places they land in.

With that in mind we have to mention that the blur circle in this map arrives and moves quickly. And with abundance of loot and small size of the map the fighting begins immediately after landing. Hence it is not a good idea to land on the fringe areas of the map. The problem with landing near the edges is that with all the enemies around, players can easily get pinned down. This would mean that they will not be able to move with the blue circle. Hence it is wise to land near the center of the map which would typically mean that players need to move little in order to adjust with the circle. Here are some of the best places to land on the map to survive the longest.

Livik map: Best drop places

– Midtstein: This is located centrally and has a lot of buildings for cover, making it an ideal landing place.

– Gronhus: This place is not as large as Midtstein, but there are other settlements nearby where you can take shelter quickly.

– Hot Spring: Though not the most centrally located, this place does have some good spots to take fights.

– Power Plant: This is a large building which means a lot of places to hide and snipe other people.

– Crabgrass: Similar to Gronhus, and has other settlements nearby to act as supporting locations.