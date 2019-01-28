PUBG Mobile Beta 0.11.0 update gameplay: Zombie Mode, new weapons and enemies explained

PUBG Mobile developers Tencent Games has finally introduced the Zombie mode in the beta version of the game which is numbered 0.11.0 which means that it is the upcoming update on the main game server which is right now running on the 0.10.5 update. Though the biggest addition to this update of PUBG Mobile is the zombie mode, the other significant addition is the moonlight mode for Vikendi map which just hit the PC server this week.

In the zombie mode or ‘Zombie: Survive Till Dawn’ as the game is calling it, players will have to fight to survive on Erangel map with zombies and other Resident Evil 2 bosses spawning around them. The main menu has also been updated with the Resident Evil 2 theme and music. Besides these there are other changes which can be found on the patch notes below.

The gameplay

The players spawn in front of the Raccoon City Police Station and have to survive till the end of the match to win. Though it sounds easy, it is farm from it because it’s not just other players that will be trying to kill you, but all different kinds of zombies as well. There will be 60 other players in the game and zombies will be spawning in random all round the map and drop loot as well. The map will keep getting darker as the circles get smaller and more powerful enemies will keep spawning.

The zombies and bosses

Like Resident Evil 2, PUBG Mobile‘s Zombie Mode will be playing host to different kinds of undead enemies which include the regular zombies and other bosses. The normal zombies will keep spawning relentlessly on the map while the hulking ones will tend to burst on death dealing damage in an area. Then there is the Licker which moves quickly and is difficult to kill. Then there is the G which is an evolving zombie and takes a lot to kill. And finally there is the Tyrant which is the most powerful boss, which will spawn later in the map and players will be notified of its position. Killing the Tyrant will increase the zombie kill counter of players by a lot.

The weapons

In the new Zombie mode, the regular weapons of PUBG are already available, while a couple of new ones have also been added to the game. These include the Minigun which is a six-barrel machinegun that fires rounds quickly, and there is the new Flamethrower. The M134 Minigun holds a magazine of 200 7.62mm ammo while the Flamethrower has gas bottles as magazine. There is also a new combat knife to kill players and zombies with.