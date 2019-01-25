PUBG Mobile Beta 0.11.0 update now out with Resident Evil 2 zombie mode: Patch notes and how to download

PUBG Mobile developers Tencent Games has been teasing the launch of the Zombie mode in the game for quite a while now, and now it has finally be launched in the beta version of the game. The update that just hit the beta servers is numbered 0.11.0 which means that it is the upcoming update on the main game server which is right now running on the 0.10.5 update.

Though the biggest addition to this update of PUBG Mobile is the zombie mode, the other significant addition is the moonlight mode for Vikendi map which just hit the PC server this week. In the zombie mode or RE2 as the game is calling it, players will have to fight to survive on Erangel map with zombies and other Resident Evil 2 bosses spawning around them. The main menu has also been updated with the Resident Evil 2 theme and music. Besides these there are other changes which can be found on the patch notes below.

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.11.0 Patch Notes

– Added RE2: Sunset, a new time-limited event mode. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but Zombies and Bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map! Kill them to get resources and items

– Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music

– Added weather: Moonlight to Vikendi

– Added Personal Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space!

– Added push-to-talk chat in matches

– Sanhok is now available in Arcade – Quick Match

– Added a PC feature: damage stacking outside of safe zone. The further away players are from the safe zone, the more damage they take

– Added feature form our PC counterpart: Air raid adjustment. In Sanhok and Vinkendi, the size of the air raid area is reduced as the safe zone reduces in size

How to download PUBG Mobile Beta 0.11.0

The beta version of the game is out for both the iOS and Android versions.

– Open the following link from the browser of your phone which has the beta versions of both the iOS and Android versions. (https://filecdn.igamecj.com/fclient/download.html)

– Download the appropriate version and install the game. This should be enough to run the game and log in using the usual ID.