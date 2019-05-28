comscore
PUBG Mobile beta 0.13.0 update patch notes out

PUBG Mobile Beta has a whole new update and it has brought about some interesting changes and addition to the game. The new update brings team deathmatch, which will be available in both FPP and TPP.

  • Published: May 28, 2019 3:29 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Survive till dawn 3

The biggest game on mobile right now is PUBG Mobile, and there is little competition about that fact. And what PUBG Mobile players yearn for most after Chicken Dinners is updates, and it’s time for some new updates to hit the town. PUBG Mobile Beta app currently running the 0.13.0 update will soon hit the main servers, and it seems to bring a host of new features to the game.

The new update brings team deathmatch, which will be available in both FPP and TPP, and FPP is also getting separate controls. Plus MVPs will be displayed now as well, and Vikendi map will now see footprints. Present zombies like Tyrant, G, Licker and Zombie Cop are being removed and new zombies will be introduced soon. Check out the full patch notes here.

– New game mode: team deathmatch, available in both FPP and TPP.
– Added separate control settings for FPP.
– Added MVP display in results.
– Added a tab for MVP emotes in inventory.
– All appearances, voices and emotes can be set in different portable closets. They can also be swapped while in a match.
– Walking, crawling or operating a vehicle on the snow will now leave marks.
– Armor durability loss reduced by 25%. Damage reduction remains unchanged.
– Tyrant, G, Licker and Zombie Cop have been removed in Survive Till Dawn. 4 new zombies will be introduced.
– Freezing fog from Liquid Nitrogen Mine now lasts longer. All units that pass through will move at a slower speed.
– Tank now enhances nearby zombies. Skinner will now use an ability that reduces movement speed of nearby players.
– New building: Abandoned Factory. This building contains lots of resources but also has a new boss.

Call of Duty Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: A comparison of the two battle royale games

Call of Duty Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: A comparison of the two battle royale games

Plus we could be getting new content soon because Tencent Games has teamed up with the upcoming Godzilla: King of Monsters movie. This comes from a tweet that was shared by on the main PUBG Mobile handle announcing the collaboration and it could be unlike the other movie collaborations before.

We might be getting a Godzilla themed mode or something else soon. It could be like the Chinese new year event that was exclusively released in China where players had to kill a dragon to win. Here players may have to kill one of the monsters from the movie Godzilla: King of Monsters. Players have spotted murals in the game that show Mothra and even the Monarch logo. As for the 0.13.0 update these are not the final patch notes and the company says that there might be some changes when it hits the main server

