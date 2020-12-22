PUBG Mobile beta 1.2 update rolling out: How to download

PUBG Corporation is working hard for the last few months to bring back the PUBG Mobile game in the country. The company has officially announced that the game will return as the PUBG Mobile India as it will be tailored as per the requirements of the Indian players. Some reports suggest that the return of the game should take some more time and that’s because the government requires the company to meet all complaints raised by the authorities. The PUBG Mobile game was banned in India earlier this year alongside several other Chinese apps. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India has no permission to start, clarifies Indian government
While the PUBG Corp is struggling to bring the game back to India the global version is receiving updates after updates. The global 1.2 beta version has started rolling out to users worldwide. This update includes several new features and users who subscribe to the beat version will be able to enjoy it. Here we will explain how you can download the PUBG Mobile 1.2 global beta version. Also Read - PUBG Mobile top grossing game of 2020: Sensor Tower
Before that, it should be noted that both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile India are banned in India and players in the country will not be able to download the beta update. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India launch: Beware of fake download links, some can be malware
How to download PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta version
Step 1: All players should firstly download the APK file of the 1.2 beta version on their device, laptop or mobile phone.
Step 2: Players must ensure that their device is connected to a stable network for seamless download process.
Step 3: You should then enable the “Install from Unknown sources” option on your device. It should be noted that players will require to keep atleast more than 625 MB of free space to download the APK file easily.
Step 4: Players will then need to locate the file and install it.
Step 5: They will then need to agree to the in-game patches after reading them.
Step 6: Then tap open the PUBG Mobile beta game on the mobile device.
Step 7: Players will then need to select ‘guest’ option and login with their credentials.
Step 8: Then enter the invitation code and click on the yellow button to play and try out all the new features that the version brings with it.
If in case players get to see a message that notes “There was a problem parsing the package”, they should try the process again ad re-download the beta version again.
Last week, we reported that amid the PUBG Mobile India launch rumours several fake links related to the game are making rounds on the internet. It should be noted that the Indian version of the PUBG Mobile is yet to release and there are no official way to download the game as of yet. We suggest you avoid downloading such links on your device as they might be ways to steal your personal data from your device.