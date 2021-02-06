Whether PUBG Mobile will make a comeback in India anytime soon is unclear as of now. But that isn’t stopping the company from adding new features to its mobile game app. A report from Insidesport claims that the Karakin map, which is already available on PC, is now up for testing on mobile. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update now live: Winter Castle, new theme and more

Notably, the map was expected to release for PUBG Mobile on the second day of the PUBG Mobile Global Championships (PMGC) 2020 but was delayed, thanks to technical issues. Now, it looks like Karakin will soon be available to all users. The Karakin map is a part of the PUBG Mobile version 1.3.0 global update, according to the report.

Karakin is a small 2×2 map, similar to the likes of Sanhok and Vikendi so expect matches of short duration here. Given the map only supports Classic Mode, it can have a maximum of 64 players similar to the PC version. It is located in the dry and open environment of North Africa, which is filled with boulders.

The report further states that among exclusive features of the map is Panzerfaust, which a new rocket launcher. Once shot, Panzerfaust explodes on hitting a surface and reportedly gets automatically discarded. This means it can only be used once in gameplay. Karakin is also expected to include a slew of new features like a sticky bomb that can sticks to a wall when thrown and destroys it.

A new Motor Glider, which can also be found in Erangle and Miramar maps, will also be a part of the Karakin map. The Motor Glider will be an all-over update. Players can expect to find features such as Smuggle Tunnels, a new dark zone, and more.

Do note that this is a beta update and only testers can access the new features as of now. The stable 1.3.0 update for PUBG Mobile is expected to arrive after the current Season 17 is over. This is not the first time that PUBG has brought maps from the PUBG PC version to its mobile version. Previous to this, Sanhok and Miramar maps from PC were released for the mobile version as well.