comscore PUBG Mobile beta update 0.16.0 to add Death Race Mode
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile beta update 0.16.0 to add Death Race Mode
News

PUBG Mobile beta update 0.16.0 to add Death Race Mode

Gaming

Though players have been yearning for the new and improved Erangel 2.0 map on the mobile version of the game, we may not see that yet.

  • Updated: November 25, 2019 6:12 PM IST
PUBG Mobile beta update 0.16.0 Death Race Mode

Image Credit: Mr Ghost Gaming

It seems we are set to get a new PUBG Mobile beta update 0.16.0 which is set to add quite a few new features. Though players have been yearning for the new and improved Erangel 2.0 map on the mobile version of the game, we may not see that yet. According to leaks by Mr Ghost Gaming, the upcoming PUBG Mobile beta update 0.16.0 will add a new Death Race Mode and TPP to FPP Switch option.

The most popular view mode on PUBG Mobile is the TPP which stands for Third Person Perspective. While the FPP mode which stands for First Person Perspective is not as popular. This is because the TPP mode allows players to see beyond obstacles because of the vantage point of the camera. The FPP mode offers no such advantage and players need to use their audio sense to detect enemies around. Presently PUBG Mobile allows players to select which mode they want to play before the match, and match them with others with the same preference.

WATCH: Smartphones that recently got a price cut

We’re not sure how this new feature will be implemented. It may be that Tencent Games might be clubbing the two modes into one and let players choose in-game which perspective they want. This could be because FPP does not have enough players, but it would also work to essentially kill the FPP mode.

PUBG Mobile: Top tips to get your smartphone competition ready

Also Read

PUBG Mobile: Top tips to get your smartphone competition ready

Since, the winters are here, the devs will apparently be adding snow to some areas of the Erangel map. Besides the snow in different areas, snow covered loot boxes will be found, along with ski lift/trolley towers and snow-boards for players. Surprisingly the snow-boards work on all surfaces.

PUBG Mobile ban notice has been updated on November 21

Also Read

PUBG Mobile ban notice has been updated on November 21

And there is a new mode coming as well called Death Race mode which is essentially a vehicle only mode. Players and teams will race around in a small track with heavy weapons trying to take each other out. There will be crates strewn on the map that will help players.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 25, 2019 6:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 25, 2019 6:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10 update in beta rolling out: Check out details
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 update in beta rolling out: Check out details
PUBG Mobile beta update 0.16.0 to add Death Race Mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile beta update 0.16.0 to add Death Race Mode

iFFALCON by TCL launches two Android Smart TVs

Smart TVs

iFFALCON by TCL launches two Android Smart TVs

WhatsApp invests $250,000 into Indian startup ecosystem

News

WhatsApp invests $250,000 into Indian startup ecosystem

Realme X50 5G smartphone coming soon; teaser and details

News

Realme X50 5G smartphone coming soon; teaser and details

Most Popular

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Vivo U20 Review

Realme 5s first impressions

Vivo smartphone deals during Vivo Carnival on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S10 update in beta rolling out: Check out details

WhatsApp invests $250,000 into Indian startup ecosystem

Realme X50 5G smartphone coming soon; teaser and details

WhatsApp Web gets Grouped Stickers: Check out all the details

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile beta update 0.16.0 to add Death Race Mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile beta update 0.16.0 to add Death Race Mode
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 now out with winter theme

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 now out with winter theme
Call of Duty Mobile Zombie mode now live with Shi No Numa map

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile Zombie mode now live with Shi No Numa map
PUBG Mobile: Top tips to get your smartphone competition ready

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Top tips to get your smartphone competition ready
Call of Duty: Mobile Zombie mode India availability revealed

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Zombie mode India availability revealed

हिंदी समाचार

Asus "Crack the code 2.0" कॉन्टेस्ट, अगली सेल डेट बताने पर फ्री मिलेगा ROG Phone II गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 कल दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा

Oneplus साल 2020 तक 50 शहरों में शुरू करेगा 100 एक्सपीरियंस स्टोर

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया टीज

Xiaomi भारत में 29 नवंबर से 2 दिसंबर तक आयोजित करेगी Black Friday Sale

News

Vivo smartphone deals during Vivo Carnival on Flipkart
News
Vivo smartphone deals during Vivo Carnival on Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy S10 update in beta rolling out: Check out details

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 update in beta rolling out: Check out details
WhatsApp invests $250,000 into Indian startup ecosystem

News

WhatsApp invests $250,000 into Indian startup ecosystem
Realme X50 5G smartphone coming soon; teaser and details

News

Realme X50 5G smartphone coming soon; teaser and details
WhatsApp Web gets Grouped Stickers: Check out all the details

News

WhatsApp Web gets Grouped Stickers: Check out all the details