PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games launched PUBG Mobile v0.13.5 with Royale Pass Season 8 in beta last week. The company has not revealed when the launch of the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8 will be for the main server. However, as previously reported, details of the changes in new update has surfaced online. One of the biggest additions this time is a new SMG weapon called Bizon. According to reports, Tencent Games is also likely to launch a new Deep Sea UAZ skin. The new season is also bringing new exclusive cosmetic items for those that reach RP 100 rank. Other changes include upcoming new emotes. All these rewards will obviously depend on the tier that a player has purchased in the upgrade section.

New SMG weapon: Bizon

The new PUBG Mobile v0.13.5 brings a new weapon to the game called Bizon which is an SMG. The weapon will have a drum magazine that holds 53 rounds of 9mm bullets. The only accessories that can be attached to the gun are muzzle and sight attachments. The other addition to the game this time as expected is the Canted Sight, which is a special sight accessory that can be equipped with a secondary scope. Canted Sight can be used with all the weapons that support scopes. The weapon has been available on PC for a while.

Royale Pass Season 8 Elite Upgrade details

As previously noted, the upcoming version of the Royale Pass will be available in two different versions. “Elite”, the first one amounting to 600UC and Elite Upgrade Plus which amounts to 1,800 UC. According to the leaked videos detailing changes in upcoming update, gamers will get access to rare outfits, and 600UC (in-game currency). Other new things include Bronze Armor, Shark’s Bite – DP28, Delta Squad Set, above mentioned Swamp Horror -SLR, Shells on the Shore, and more.

Royale Pass Season 8 Elite Upgrade Plus details

Purchasing and subscribing to the Royale Pass Season 8 Elite Upgrade Plus gives the gamer benefits worth 10,000 for the first time. In addition to this, players also get access to weekly Elite Missions, Scarlet Horror – SCAR-L weapon, 100 paid rewards, and Deep Sea UAZ. Last but not least, other new features include emotes like the Spawn Island Line Dance, and Triumphant victory emotes. Other rewards include Bloody Tide Helmet and 25 more ranks.

Royale Pass Season 8 details

The upcoming season will also port a tagline called “Power of the Ocean”. This is supposed to be an Ocean themed season meant to celebrate the first year of the Royale Pass. To be more exact, the Ocean theme is also likely to feature pirates. The teasers also indicate that players can try and get their hands on past rewards with the help of Ocean Treasures. Noted gamer Mr. Gost Gaming was the first to sport these rewards and changes in the upcoming update.