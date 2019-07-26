The last update to hit PUBG Mobile was 0.13.5 which introduced a whole new season. Along with the new season we also got a new Royale Pass Season 8. The next expected update is PUBG Mobile 0.14.0. According to leaks from Mr Ghost Gaming‘s YouTube channel, the upcoming update will bring some interesting additions. This will probably include a riot shield, a new zombie mode and helicopters in the lobby. Besides these, other expected features include more avatar customizations and a dog companion that will appear on the main lobby.

The video shows a new Zombie mode as well where players turn into zombies to hunt other players. This new concept was there in games like Dead by Daylight. The riot shield will be available only on zombie mode for now. There are new emotes in the game as well. New cosmetic items include a new level 3 bag that will be going on sale. The new jungle style magazine is shown to equip Automatic Rifles with 60 bullets instead of 40. These are currently available in the Global Beta version of the game. There is no specific news about when these will be hitting the live server.

PUBG Mobile update v0.13.5 details

New SMG weapon: PP-19

The new PUBG Mobile v0.13.5 brings a new weapon to the game called PP-19 which is an SMG. The weapon will have a drum magazine that holds 53 rounds of 9mm bullets. The only accessories that can be attached to the gun are muzzle and sight attachments. The other addition to the game this time as expected is the Canted Sight, which is a special sight accessory that can be equipped with a secondary scope. Canted Sight can be used with all the weapons that support scopes. The weapon has been available on PC for a while.

Royale Pass Season 8

As previously noted, the upcoming version of the Royale Pass will be available in two different versions. “Elite”, the first one amounting to 600UC and Elite Pass Plus which amounts to 1,800 UC. The entire Season 8 outfit is now available upon reaching Gold tier. Tier rewards have been adjusted. Players can now reach Crown or above to get a special team-joining effect and name tags. Reach Ace or above to get a permanent season title.

Purchasing and subscribing to the Royale Pass Season 8 Elite Pass Plus gives the gamer benefits worth 10,000 for the first time. To celebrate the first anniversary of the Royale Pass, some items from Season 2 and Season 3 are coming back. Players can get these rare items in Rank Rewards and Redemption Crates. PUBG Mobile x BAPE collaboration is back once again with in-game BAPE products and retail merchandise. New Rating Protection Cards, including Rating Protection Card (Duration) and Rating Protection Card (Uses), will take effect when ratings change. The High Frame Rate option has been added to HDR mode for some high-end devices.

WATCH: PUBG MOBILE Global Launch Trailer

PMCO-themed events are coming in late July. After completing the missions, players can listen to the new PMCO song by Alan Walker, and get the PMCO Theme for the Main Menu.