comscore PUBG Mobile: Bloodhawk Warrior and Dawn Hunter sets added
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile: Bloodhawk Warrior and Dawn Hunter sets added
News

PUBG Mobile: Bloodhawk Warrior and Dawn Hunter sets added

Gaming

These sets are linked to the PUBG Mobile event that is taking place on the Sanhok map right now.

  • Published: June 24, 2020 6:34 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Bloodhawk Warrior Dawn Hunter set

PUBG Mobile has new sets in the game now called the Bloodhawk Warrior and Dawn Hunter sets. These are linked to the event that is taking place on the Sanhok map right now. These look inspired from the tribal outfits seen around the world. These sets have been added to the Premium Crate in the game. This means that users will only have a chance to win these sets. Also Read - Here's how to become a PUBG Mobile Guncraft expert

The devs also added Puppet Master Andy skin and set to PUBG Mobile recently. This is part of the arcade characters that have been introduced in the game. The character can be obtained from the characters screen in the game. Besides this there are different cosmetic items that are available for the characters. These are found in the chest on the shop section of the game. Also Read - Erangel 2.0 launched on the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile

Besides the Puppet Master skin there’s a new Pinocchio Set available as well. This has been added as part of a new crate in the game called EMP. Opening this once costs 60UC and 540 UC for 10 times. Like most other crates this will have less chances for rarer items to drop. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the PMIS 2020

PUBG Mobile also introduced the Mother Clucker set recently. This new set is available as part of an event which also features other sets. This includes a new headgear and costume that makes the player look like a chicken. players can access this in the events section and this is like a lucky draw with the rarer items being more difficult to get. The cost to play this once is 60UC.

PMCO Fall Split Registration to open from June 24

Also Read

PMCO Fall Split Registration to open from June 24

PUBG Mobile recently introduced another event called 1-UC Bounty Raid. This new event introduces the chance to win some attractive skins by wagering a minimum of 1UC. There are multiple skins and cosmetic items available in 1-UC Bounty Raid. Each of these items have a threshold, and people can wager more UC if they want. Hence spending more UC means there’s a bigger chance of winning that skin in 1-UC Bounty Raid. Each time the threshold of an item completes one person who wagered has the chance to win.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 24, 2020 6:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched
News
Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched
Huawei leads Chinese wearable market ahead of Xiaomi and Apple

News

Huawei leads Chinese wearable market ahead of Xiaomi and Apple

AirPods 3 could launch in early 2021 with AirPods Pro-like design

News

AirPods 3 could launch in early 2021 with AirPods Pro-like design

PUBG Mobile: Bloodhawk Warrior and Dawn Hunter sets added

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Bloodhawk Warrior and Dawn Hunter sets added

Samsung Galaxy A51 discount offers announced

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A51 discount offers announced

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched

Huawei leads Chinese wearable market ahead of Xiaomi and Apple

AirPods 3 could launch in early 2021 with AirPods Pro-like design

Oppo launches Reno 3A with ColorOS 7.1: Check price, specifications

Samsung offers Android 10 update for Galaxy Tab S4 and Tab S5e: Check details

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile: Bloodhawk Warrior and Dawn Hunter sets added

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Bloodhawk Warrior and Dawn Hunter sets added
Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG in India in 2020
PMCO Fall Split Registration to open from June 24

Gaming

PMCO Fall Split Registration to open from June 24
Here's how to become a PUBG Mobile Guncraft expert

How To

Here's how to become a PUBG Mobile Guncraft expert
Erangel 2.0 launched on the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile

Gaming

Erangel 2.0 launched on the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile

हिंदी समाचार

Poco ने नाम से लॉन्च हो सकता है Redmi 9 स्मार्टफोन, जानिए खास बातें

itel ने भारत में लॉन्च किए पावर बैंक, कार चार्जर, फिटनेस ट्रेकर, स्पीकर और ईयरफोन, जानें खूबियां

BSNL ने बढ़ाई इस प्लान की वैधता, अब 20 सितंबर तक मिलेगी सुविधा

PUBG Mobile Club Open टूर्नामेंट के लिए शुरू हुए रजिस्ट्रेशन

Vivo 2004 स्मार्टफोन हुआ गीकबेंच पर स्पॉट, मिल सकते हैं ये फीचर

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched
News
Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched
Huawei leads Chinese wearable market ahead of Xiaomi and Apple

News

Huawei leads Chinese wearable market ahead of Xiaomi and Apple
AirPods 3 could launch in early 2021 with AirPods Pro-like design

News

AirPods 3 could launch in early 2021 with AirPods Pro-like design
Oppo launches Reno 3A with ColorOS 7.1: Check price, specifications

News

Oppo launches Reno 3A with ColorOS 7.1: Check price, specifications
Samsung offers Android 10 update for Galaxy Tab S4 and Tab S5e: Check details

News

Samsung offers Android 10 update for Galaxy Tab S4 and Tab S5e: Check details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers