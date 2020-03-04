In what is coming across as news, a boy has stolen Rs 3 lakh from his parents after losing some PUBG Mobile games. The incident occurred in Gujarat’s Kutch district. The 12-year-old stole the money from his parents who run a grocery store. The boy confessed it all to the police and said he did it after losing some games with his friends. The parents had grown suspicious and kept a watch on him. Money had gone missing from their cupboard and they kept watch one night when the boy came in to steal more money.

The boy confessed that he had used the money to buy expensive smartphones for his friends to play the game. But surprisingly, the parents of the others who received those expensive smartphones didn’t seem to have any questions. They did not seem curious about where they got these expensive smartphones. A complaint has been filed and the police have decided to take appropriate action. The action taken will be in accordance to the fact that the involved are all minors.

Recently, a 25-year-old PUBG player suffered a brain stroke while playing the popular battle royale game, police said. The person, named Harshal Memane, was a resident of Shindewadi in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune. He was rushed to a hospital immediately after he suffered intracerebral hemorrhage while playing the PUBG game.

It has been reported that the person died at the hospital while undergoing treatment, as per a Dehu Road police station official. In case you are unaware, Intracerebral hemorrhage is a type of stroke, which is caused by bleeding within the brain tissue. “It seems the stroke occurred because the victim was over-excited while playing online game PUBG. The post-mortem report has stated intracerebral bleeding with brain tissue necrosis as the cause of death,” PTI reported.