PUBG Mobile brings a new Mother Clucker set

A new set has been introduced on PUBG Mobile called the Mother Clucker set. This new set is available as part of an event which also features other sets. This includes a new headgear and costume that makes the player look like a chicken. players can access this in the events section and this is like a lucky draw with the rarer items being more difficult to get. The cost to play this once is 60UC. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Here's when you should fight and when you should run

PUBG Mobile recently introduced another event called 1-UC Bounty Raid. This new event introduces the chance to win some attractive skins by wagering a minimum of 1UC. There are multiple skins and cosmetic items available in 1-UC Bounty Raid. Each of these items have a threshold, and people can wager more UC if they want. Hence spending more UC means there’s a bigger chance of winning that skin in 1-UC Bounty Raid. Each time the threshold of an item completes one person who wagered has the chance to win. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Jungle Mode is here with hot air balloons, jungle fruit and more

PUBG Mobile has recently introduced another new event called Summer Land. Tencent Games says that Summer Land has a series of fun-filled activities within the event with the chance of winning rewards. Here are some of the things available in the new event. Also Read - PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games has shared Season 12 stats

Summer Surprise Bundle Discounts: This new event will feature surprise discounts. Players will have a chance to win upto 60 percent discount on some some of the more rare outfits available in the game.

– This activity will be available during the course of the event period, May 20, 2020 to June 14, 2020.

– Users must purchase 1 item to get 10 percent off, 2 to get 30 percent off and 3 to get 60 percent off.

– User’s can purchase up to three items at a time and the maximum is 60 percent off

– After purchasing on Midasbuy, items must be collected from the in-game mail.

– All items are up for purchase