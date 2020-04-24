comscore PUBG Mobile brings Aurora Pulse M16A4 and Dark-Ops Agent set
News

PUBG Mobile brings Arctic Explorer set to the Lucky Spin

Gaming

This come after the developers recently added the Dark-Ops Agent set, Aurora Pulse M16A4 and The Wasteland Survivor set to the game.

  Published: April 24, 2020 8:29 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Arctic Explorer set

PUBG Mobile devs are busy introducing new sets for the second anniversary of the game. And now a new Arctic Explorer set has been added to the Lucky Spin section of the game. This come after the developers recently added the Dark-Ops Agent set, Aurora Pulse M16A4 and The Wasteland Survivor set to the game. These are all part of different methods of obtaining these items in the game. These include crates as well as the lucky spin section of the game. Also Read - Asus ROG India teams up with PUBG Mobile; kicks-off 'Battle of Gods' gaming tournament

PUBG Mobile: Here is how to get the Arctic Explorer set

The Arctic Explorer set like it’s mentioned in the tweet is available with the lucky spin. Now this specific Lucky Spin is called Arctic Spin, and can be found on the bottom right of the main menu. If you can’t see it you can slide the bar for the different offers until you see it. Now the Srctic Spin has chances to get different items, this means you only have a chance of getting the set with each spin. The helmet and the body parts of the set are different. Spinning it once costs 10UC for once while 540 for 10 times.

As for the Dark-Ops Agent set ,it is available through the Premium Crates in the game. The set also comes with multiple in-game items. These include the character outfit, Dark-Ops Agent Headgear. PUBG Mobile players need to purchase premium crates to try and win this in-game character skin.

However, each in-game Premium Crate is priced at 120 UC or “Unknown Cash”, the in-game currency. If the player wants more changes then they can get 10 crates at a discounted price of 1080UC instead of 1200UC. One should be aware that they can win the same item in multiple crates.

PUBG Mobile: Dark-Ops Agent and Aurora Pulse M16A4 now available in the game

Talking about the Aurora Pulse M16A4, users can get this new item through the in-game Lucky Spin. Beyond the M16A4 weapon, players can get multiple in-game items.

