PUBG Mobile brings Carton Rangers to the game with rewards

The new update of PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 is now live and it brings Carton Rangers. This goes along with the theme of PUBG Mobile's next Royale Pass. The devs have added a new Carton Rangers to the game which consists of objectives and completing them to make these Carton Rangers and earn rewards.

Besides this the indigo colored Naughty Kitty Headgear along with the Naughty Kitty Set. There's also a Naughty Kitty Parachute along with the Gambling Master G36C assault rifle. Like all crates there's a chance to win these items when you open them. The more rate item, the less chance of getting it as a drop.

PUBG Mobile also added a new Snow Walker Set to the game which is part of the Twilight Hunt crate. This is part of the Twilight Hunt crates which also has attractive white, orange and black highlighted weapon skins. This Snow Walker joins the recently launched Arctic Explorer set that was added to the Lucky Spin section of the game. This come after the developers recently added the Dark-Ops Agent, Aurora Pulse M16A4 and The Wasteland Survivor to the game. These are all part of different methods of obtaining these items in the game. These includes crate as well as the lucky spin section of the game.

The ultimate toy – Carton Rangers! 🤖 Assemble Carton Rangers from now until May 18th to claim Royale Pass Season 13 exclusive sets! 👉 https://t.co/pP6s6U949X pic.twitter.com/baZI5MECaG — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 8, 2020

PUBG Mobile: Here is how to get Carton Rangers

The Carton Rangers parts can be earned by completing objectives in the game. Three of these will earn users one Carton Ranger which will let them add it to their collection. Completing these will help add them to your collection, which gill grant rewards. There are rewards for completing one ranger and collecting a number of them.

The Naughty Kitty Set on the other hand is available with the Classic crate. Now this can be found in the crates sections. It should be visible when you open the crates section and highlighted in gold. Now the Classic Crate has chances to get different items, this means you only have a chance of getting the set with time it is opened. The hat and the body parts of the set are different. Opening it once costs 120UC for once while its 1080UC for 10 times.

As for the Dark-Ops Agent set ,it is available through the Premium Crates in the game. The set also comes with multiple in-game items. These include the character outfit, Dark-Ops Agent Headgear. PUBG Mobile players need to purchase premium crates to try and win this in-game character skin.