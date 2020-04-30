comscore PUBG Mobile brings Snow Walker Set as part of Twilight Hunt crates
PUBG Mobile brings Snow Walker Set as part of Twilight Hunt crates

This Snow Walker Set is part of the Twilight Hunt crates which also has attractive white, orange and black highlighted weapon skins on PUBG Mobile.

  Published: April 30, 2020 3:57 PM IST
PUBG Mobile snow walker set Twilight Hunt crates

PUBG Mobile has just added a new Snow Walker Set to the game which is part of the Twilight Hunt crates. This new set has a black mask with a golden snow goggles. The set also has a white hoodie and matching bottoms. This is part of the Twilight Hunt crates which also has attractive white, orange and black highlighted weapon skins. Like most other crates there’s only a chance for users to get the parts of this. Also Read - PUBG Mobile rewarding players with iPhone 11 Pro in lucky draw

This Snow Walker joins the recently launched Arctic Explorer set that was added to the Lucky Spin section of the game. This come after the developers recently added the Dark-Ops Agent, Aurora Pulse M16A4 and The Wasteland Survivor to the game. These are all part of different methods of obtaining these items in the game. These include crates as well as the lucky spin section of the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update will launch on May 7; Here is everything that we know

PUBG Mobile: Here is how to get the Snow Walker Set

The Snow Walker Set like it’s mentioned in the tweet is available with the Twilight Hunt crates. Now this specific crate that can be found in the crates sections. It should be visible when you open the crates section and highlighted in gold. Now the Twilight Hunt crate has chances to get different items, this means you only have a chance of getting the set with each spin. The helmet and the body parts of the set are different. Opening it once costs 60UC for once while its 540UC for 10 times. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Season 13 Battle Royale Pass items leak online; New sets, characters, and outfits

PUBG Mobile rewarding players with iPhone 11 Pro in lucky draw

Also Read

PUBG Mobile rewarding players with iPhone 11 Pro in lucky draw

As for the Dark-Ops Agent set ,it is available through the Premium Crates in the game. The set also comes with multiple in-game items. These include the character outfit, Dark-Ops Agent Headgear. PUBG Mobile players need to purchase premium crates to try and win this in-game character skin.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: April 30, 2020 3:57 PM IST

