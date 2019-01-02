PUBG Mobile celebrates new year with wallpapers and PSMC themed giveaway

PUBG Mobile has had a field year and its popularity soared above most other games on the mobile platform. And to celebrate the new year, developers Tencent Games has tweeted two new wallpapers of the game and the tweet asked people to tweet about how they are celebrating new year with PUBG Mobile using the hashtag #pubgmobilenewyear. the devs are holding a giveaway and will select a few lucky winners who will receive PMSC themed item by January 5.

Here’s what the tweet says, “Happy New Year from all of us at PUBG MOBILE. To celebrate 2019, we would like to share with you these wallpapers. Let us know how you are celebrating New Year with #PUBGMOBILE using #pubgmobilenewyear, and we will pick a few lucky winners to receive PMSC themed item by Jan 5th!”

Recently, PUBG Mobile collaborated with Japanese clothing franchise A Bathing Ape, commonly known as BAPE. The two had collaborated first back in October 2018 and just last week both have collaborated again to bring some exclusive clothing to the game. The new BAPE outfit pack is now available on PUBG Mobile, and will not be coming to either the PC or the console versions of the game.

The new BAPE outfit pack is priced at 3,600 Unknown Cash or UC, and consists of the BAPE City Camo Hoodie, BAPE City Camo Pants, and BAPE StaMid shoes. As for the rate of the UC in terms of Rupees, Rs 249 buys 190UC, and it goes up to Rs 7,900 for 8100 UC. And UC happens to be the most relevant way that players can obtain new outfits in the game. As for the previous collaboration between PUBG Mobile and BAPE, we saw a BAPE branded Pan, Hoodie and other stuff being added to the game back in October.

Cosmetic items are the most important source for income for the devs using PUBG Mobile and these don’t affect how the game is played. PUBG Mobile had a one up on the other versions of the game because it is free while the others are not.