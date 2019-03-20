comscore
  PUBG Mobile celebrates one year anniversary with Season 6 release, new weapons and dynamic weather introduced
PUBG Mobile celebrates one year anniversary with Season 6 release, new weapons and dynamic weather introduced

  • Published: March 20, 2019 4:31 PM IST
Android’s favorite battle royale game PUBG Mobile is turning one and with it comes a new update which will be ushering it in Season 6. With it will also come a  whole new Royale Pass for the new season. What’s even better is that the new update will be hitting the servers without any downtime which is a first from Tencent Games. The game reached major milestones in 2018, including more than 30 million daily active users, over 200 million downloads, and it’s now at the global top of all games for monthly active users.

The new update will also introduce dynamic weather for the maps like Erangel and Miramar. Besides this there is new weapon being added to the game which is called G36C rifle. The Tukshai is also being finally added to Sanhok map which has been in the pipeline for a long time now.

The G36C assault rifle will be replacing the SCAR-L on Vikendi but it uses the same type of 5.56mm ammo and similar accessories to the SCAR-L. As for the Tukshai it is a three wheeled vehicle which will be replacing the Jeep, Dacia and Mini Van. Part of the birthday celebrations, players will find crates on the map and will be able to light fireworks. There will also be anniversary rewards in the crates and players will also be able to find birthday cakes on the map. Here are some of the changes that are being implemented in the new season.

– Players can now view RP rankings of the entire region and your friends directly from the Royale Pass page.
– Elite Pass Plus purchase now has additional rewards besides instantly gaining 25 ranks.
– Weekly challenges now award more points. Point rewards can now be collected with just one tap.
– Subscriptions will be available in early April. There are two plans: Prime and Prime Plus. Both come with free daily US, Royale Pass points, daily 80% discount on crates. Benefits from both plans are stackable.
– When players don’t win items above a certain quality many times in a row at the Shop, they will earn vouchers instead. Relevant titles and achievements related to bad luck have also been added.
– Room Card: 1-Use in Clan Shop has been adjusted to 1 purchase every 10 days. Added a robot avatar to the clan system.

