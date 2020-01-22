comscore PUBG Mobile celebrates Prosperous Spring event with gifts for all
Starting today, PUBG Mobile introduces a series of spring festive celebrations in time for the new year.

PUBG Mobile Prosperous Spring event

The devs of PUBG Mobile at Tencent Games are always coming up with events to keep the players engaged. And the newest one of the lot is the new Prosperous Spring event on the occasion of new year which brings gifts for everyone. Starting today, PUBG Mobile introduces a series of spring festive celebrations in time for the new year. Now players around the world can enter the special in-game event “Prosperous Spring” and get the chance of winning in-game and physical rewards for free. The theme of the event is “Winner Winner Lucky Together”, which is the devs way of wishing all the good luck to players in the new year.

The “Prosperous Spring” celebration kicks off with two main events, including the Spring Party Lantern Exchange. This involves winning the unique festive outfit in game. From now until February 6, players can collect different materials throughout Classic Mode matches and assemble lanterns with. There is a total of four lantern phases to build, with each lantern requiring five separate unique materials to complete. Players are encouraged to work together to exchange materials and assemble all the lanterns to earn a rare permanent outfit.

PUBG Mobile Lunar New Year celebration coming soon; Details about Spring Fest out

PUBG Mobile Lunar New Year celebration coming soon; Details about Spring Fest out

The next event is the Red Packet Drops, which gives players a chance of winning the Golden Helmet, Air pods and gift cards. The devs have given the Level 3 helmet a bling. The Golden Helmet has arrived in game as the exclusive physical reward. Players can also have the chance to win Air Pods, Apple Store gift cards, Google Pay gift cards and other in-game rewards. Beginning January 24 until January 28, players will receive festive Red Packets from the PUBG Mobile main menu as special gifts to celebrate the new year. Players can open their Red Packets to receive the rewards accordingly.

