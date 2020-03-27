comscore PUBG Mobile Chinese beta version gets Library Map, new game mode
News

PUBG Mobile Chinese beta version gets Library Map, new game mode

Gaming

This new PUBG Mobile game mode on the Library Map has people cycle through almost all the weapons that there are in the game.

  • Updated: March 27, 2020 5:24 PM IST
PUBG Mobile library map

The Chinese version of PUBG Mobile beta seems to have a new Library Map. Besides this a new video from Mr Ghost Gaming shows that the new map is also part of a new mode. This new game mode has people cycle through almost all the weapons that there are in the game. This new video has appeared in the beta version of the game in China. This means that it could take a while before we could see a similar version in the international version of the game.

The new mode seems to play on the Library Map. This map seems to have two levels. There is a central upper level that is accessed with stairs. There are hidden passages as well which help players sneak up behind players on the other team. This is not a every man for themselves mode. Rather there seems to be two teams. And players have to take out players of the other team. Players start off with an UZI in their hands. New weapons cannot be picked up and no weapons spawn on the map itself.

The most unique aspect of this mode is that players get better weapons as with every frag. The next weapon is shown in the secondary weapon slot. Players can’t switch weapons since everyone only have one weapon to use at a time. The weapons seem to get more powerful until one point. After which it seems that it becomes more difficult. Players have to use weapons which are more difficult to kill with. These include the dual-barrel shotgun and then pistols. Players have to get the final kill with a pan to win the mode.

In all players have to get kills with 18 different weapons. Whoever gets all 18 kills quickest wins the game. Players when they die seem to respawn with the weapon they last had. It’s definitely an interesting mode and we hope to see it in the international version of the game soon.

  • Published Date: March 27, 2020 5:22 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 27, 2020 5:24 PM IST

