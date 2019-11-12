comscore PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Entity Gaming and SouL win entry to finale
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Entity Gaming and SouL to be global participants

The two teams that came out on top are Entity Gaming and Team SouL at the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019.

  Updated: November 12, 2019 6:16 PM IST
The newest tournament to conclude is the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 in India, organized by Tencent Games. The two teams that came out on top are Entity Gaming and Team SouL. And now they will be competing against the top esports clans across the globe in a tournament vying for a total prize pool of $2.5 million.

The VIVO PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 hosted regional play-ins, which has received a enthusiastic response in India with many teams signing up under the South Asian region. The South Asia Finals were held in Delhi at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, from November 6-10. The tournament saw a lot of top tier team from India go head-to-head in a race to bag a prize pool of $175,000 (Rs 1,24,21,850 approx).

During the Play-Ins, the 24 teams were grouped into 3 groups of 8 teams each. Over the course of two days, all the teams played against everyone else. There were 6 matches on each day to ensure every team faces everyone else irrespective of the group.

The top 16 teams from the play-ins competed in the Regional Finals that took place from November 7-10 at the same venue in Delhi. All the maps Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar and Vikendi features in the tournament. And, the winners Entity Gaming and Team SouL will be representing India at the Global Finals in Kuala Lumpur. Entity Gaming were top dog of the day with 220 points and Team SouL came second with 210 points.

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Standings

Entity Gaming- 220 points

Team Soul- 210 points

Team SynerGE- 206 points

Team INS- 198 points

Team IND- 195 points

Zero Degree- 188 points

ETG Brawlers- 184 points

RIP Official- 163 points

Team Fnatic- 148 points

Elementrix- 145 points

Team Godlike- 137 points

Team Megastars- 126 points

Team Mayhem- 126 points

ORB Official- 121 points

Nepali Ho Ni- 105 points

TrustDProcess- 85 points

Among these teams, Team Synerge, Team INS and Team IND will be getting a chance to take part in the finals through a prelims round. Earlier this year, the India Regional Finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2019 took place at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, New Delhi. With an ensemble of top PUBG Mobile competitors, Team SouL was crowned PMCO India Regional Champions for the Spring Split. They went on to represent India at Berlin for the Fall Split global finals.

  Published Date: November 12, 2019 5:15 PM IST
  Updated Date: November 12, 2019 6:16 PM IST

