There have been quite a few PUBG Mobile tournaments held in India, and the most recent one to conclude is PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO 2019) India Finals. The tournament presented a chance for players to represent India at the global stage, and win a total prize pool of $2.5 million. The PMCO 2019 India Finals took place at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on the June 14 and 15 with 16 elite teams from the country. The semifinals took place over a period of two weeks. The top teams of the semifinals were Team SouL, Team HYDRA, TEAM Insidious and The Brawlers. Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, is the official title sponsor of PMCO 2019.

The tournament organized by Tencent Games had a star cast of presenters this time around both for the English and the vernacular stream. Abish Mathews took the center-stage as the presenter of the tournament. The English commentating team included Jason Kaplan, Sudhen “Bleh” Wahengbam, Alex “Snodz” Byfield and John Allen. While the Hindi commentating team included Vageesh Bhan, Ketan Patel, Mannu Karki and Dharam Kundra. Team SouL was the winner after two days and will represent India at Spring Split of the PMCO Global Finals 2019 in Berlin Germany. Here are the standings of the tournament.

– Team SouL

– TeamIND

– Indian Tigers

– Entity Gaming

– Learn From Past

– ORB

– GodLike

– Evil BIG Fellas

– Hydra

– MegaStars

– 8bit

– PAiN Retribution

– TeamInsidious

– RiP OFFICIAL

– The Brawlers

– DAKU Official

Best players at PMCO 2019 India Finals

Ronak (Team SouL)

Part of the winning team of the tournament, Harpreet ‘Ronak’ Janjuha was awarded the MVP in three different matches and turned out to be an excellent sniper for his team. Besides that he was successful at close range assaulting as well. He even has some impressive grenade kills at the tournament.

Owais (Team SouL)

The second person on the list is also from Team SouL which is not a surprise considering they won the qualifiers. Mohammed Owais Lakhani hails from Mumbai, and is a phenomenal close quarters combat player in the Indian PUBG Mobile community. He claimed on MVP title at the tournament and showed quite a flair for the game.

Daljitsk (Team IND)

Even though his team didn’t win, Daljitsk from Team IND turned out to be one of the best players at the tournament. His sniping skills are well known in the Indian PUBG Mobile community, and he helped his team get two chicken dinners and even landed an MVP himself.

Prince (Team Indian Tigers)

Prince from Team IT was also one of the highlights of the day and dominated close range. Indian Tigers were able to take the third place with his help and even won the most chicken dinners. His team will be playing the prelims at PMCO Global Finals, Germany.

ScoutOP (Team IND)

The captain of Team IND, ScoutOP was one of the prominent players in the field and he won two MVPs to prove it. The team is going to Berlin and despite his bad showing in a couple of the earlier games. He did make up for it later though.