PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 announced, a year long tournament with $2 million in reward

Tournaments of PUBG Mobile have become rather successful and the recent one called PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 took place on March 10 at Hyderabad’s GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium with the support of the Telangana Government. The final was won by Team ‘S0UL’ who emerged as winners among the 20 team that were competing in the finals. And now a new tournament has been announced by the PUBG Mobile developers Tencent Games, called PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019.

The new tournament is set to feature both pro and semi-pro players and it will have a prize pool of $2 million which is equivalent to Rs 14 crore approximately. The tournament which can be considered among the biggest PUBG Mobile tournaments in the world has been divided into two seasons – Spring Split and Fall Split, both of which are set to have separate prize pools. This international tournament from Tencent Games looks to live up to the success of the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge which took place in October last year. It happened to garner 230 million online views and over 5,000 attendees at the finals in Dubai.

Registration for PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 begun on March 8 and will continue till March 18. The qualification round will be held from March 22 to March 31. These will follow all the qualification rounds to the finals for the Spring Split Global Finals which is set to be held in July. The season for the Fall Split will begin in August and will continue till December. These global competitions come amidst questions around the state of the game and numerous bans and provocations being faced by the game.