News

PUBG Mobile Club Open: Collaboration with The Walking Dead, Erangel visual update announced

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Club Open finals just took place and Tencent has announced a whole bunch of exciting things for the future of the game.

  • Published: July 29, 2019 10:10 AM IST
pubg-mobile-the-walking-dead

Popular mobile battle royale game PUBG Mobile recently concluded the PUBG Mobile Club Open finals in Berlin. PUBG Mobile Global General Manager Vincent Wang had some announcements to make at the tournament. Like previous year Godzilla collaboration, PUBG Mobile makers are collaborating with AMC’s TV show The Walking Dead later this year. We previously reported that the game is getting a new zombie mode. But it is not clear if this mode is the same as the one Vincent Wang is talking about. The announcement was accompanied by a short clip where a zombie approaches a Level 3 helmet on a bench.

Last year PUBG Mobile collaborated with Resident Evil 2 to bring its zombie mode which has inspired two distinct modes. But this time around there is no news about how the collaboration will work. Tencent Games could introduce the cosmetic items that the major characters of The Walking Dead sport. They might even introduce some of the major characters themselves. Besides these, Wang also announced that the Erangel map will be getting a makeover. The PC version of the Erangel map already received a makeover in the last update. A short video showed us how the new Erangel might look. Here’s a look at the details of the finals.

PUBG Mobile beta update brings new Zombie mode, Pets and Riot Shield

Also Read

PUBG Mobile beta update brings new Zombie mode, Pets and Riot Shield

Qualified teams for PMCO Finals

Team SOUL – India

All Rejection Gaming, Team SCARZ Black — Japan

X-Quest, Top Esports, Elite Esports — China

GC Busan, Team Queso — South Korea

Team Nova Esports — Wildcard entry

Brazilian Killers — South America

Team Unique — Europe

Team SNT — Middle East

Purple Mood E-Sport, RRQ, Bigetron Esports — South-East Asia

Space Station Gaming — North America

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 India details

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO 2019) India Finals took place at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on the June 14 and 15. There were 16 elite teams from the country that participated in it. The semifinals took place over a period of two weeks. The top teams of the semifinals were Team SouL, Team HYDRA, TEAM Insidious and The Brawlers. Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, is the official title sponsor of PMCO 2019.

WATCH: PMCO Global Finals Day 3 | Vivo | PUBG MOBILE CLUB OPEN

The tournament organized by Tencent Games had a star cast of presenters this time around both for the English and the vernacular stream. Abish Mathews took the center-stage as the presenter of the tournament. The English commentating team included Jason Kaplan, Sudhen “Bleh” Wahengbam, Alex “Snodz” Byfield and John Allen. While the Hindi commentating team included Vageesh Bhan, Ketan Patel, Mannu Karki and Dharam Kundra.

  • Published Date: July 29, 2019 10:10 AM IST

