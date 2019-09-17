comscore PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 announced
32 Indian teams will race to bag $2.5 million at the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019.

PUBG Mobile Club Open

During this year we have seen quite a few PUBG Mobile tournaments like the PUBG Mobile India Series, PUBG MobileClub Open Fall Split and the ongoing PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. To add to this list, PUBG Mobile also announced the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019. 32 Indian teams will race to bag $2.5 million at the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019.

Teams from across the globe have registered and will compete for the total prize pool of $2.5 Million. Currently in its second phase, the PUBG Mobile Fall Split 2019 is hosting matches every week where teams are battling it out to qualify for the regional group stage. Multiple teams from India have registered under the South Asian region. Three Indian teams will stand a chance to qualify for the global finals, 32 Indian team will also stand a chance to win a prize of $175,000 on winning the regional finals.

Post completing the group stages and the regional finals in the respective regions, the top 16 teams will battle it out in the global finals and will be tested across four maps on TPP mode. Active as of August 8, the tournament was open to all Indian residents who had a PUBG Mobile account above level 20. The organizers witnessed multiple Indian teams register for the event, out of which 32 qualified to participate in the regional finals. Quite a few of India’s most popular teams will be competing against each other in this tournament.

PS4 players to get a look at A Plague Tale: Innocence for free

Also Read

PS4 players to get a look at A Plague Tale: Innocence for free

Earlier this year, the India Regional Finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2019 took place at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, New Delhi. After all the fanfare with all the teams that were participating as PUBG Mobile competitors, Team Soul was crowned PMCO India Regional Champions for the Spring Split and went on to represent India at Berlin for the global finals.





Gaming

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 announced
