PUBG MOBILE Club Open or PMCO 2020 Spring Split registration live

Gaming

This comes days after the tweet announcing that the PMCO 2020 will begin soon.

  • Published: January 4, 2020 4:20 PM IST
The PMCO or PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 concluded a month back and now we are on to PMCO 2020. The tournament took place over time with many different splits. The last one which was the fall split concluded in December. And now Tencent Games just begun the registration of PMCO 2020 that will begin in January. This was announced in a tweet from the main PUBG Mobile handle. The registration is now live on the PUBG Mobile website.

The tournament description reads, “PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2020 showcases the best PUBG MOBILE Players and Squads among the 15 regions across the world. PMCO 2020 is regarded as the gate to join the world’s largest mobile esports event, the PUBG MOBILE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, for anyone who wants to play PUBG MOBILE competitively and start their esports career. If you think you are one of the best and want to show your skills, you are welcomed to bring your squad and register to take part in this all year long battle! A great journey awaits you, join us, be the #1!”

The PUBG Mobile Club Open or PMCO 2019 qualifiers from India, organized by Tencent Games saw two teams come out on top which are Entity Gaming and Team SouL. They competed against the top esports clans across the globe. The tournament had a total prize pool of $2.5 million. Among the competitors, Team Synerge, Team INS and Team IND got a chance to take part in the finals through a prelims round. But they failed to secure a place for themselves in the grand finals that will be held in Kuala Lumpur.

The other teams that participated in the prelims were Victory five, Tempo Storm, Omen Elite, Red Canids Kalunga, Swat69, Goskilla, Futbolist, Asterion Myth, Bigetron RA, Orange Esports CG, Mega Esports, Detonator and Party Gaming. Among these the top three teams that made it through to the Global Finals in Kuala Lumpur were Mega Esports, Bigetron RA and Orange Esports CG. The final list of the participants in the grand finals included RRQ Athena, Illuminate The Murder, Entity Gaming, Team Soul, Team Unique, Cloud9, Unicorn Gaming, Kurd Squad, Team Queso, EGC KR Black, All Rejection Gaming Wistaria, Top Esports, Yoodo Gank, Mega Esports, Bigetron RA and Orange Esports CG.

Bigetron RA from Indonesia won the tournament with Player Zoxxy claiming the coveted Most Valuable Player (MVP) title. China’s Top Esports finished second, followed by Thailand’s Mega at third position. The organizers had announced that the PMCO 2020 would begin in January and the tweet seems on cue.

The VIVO PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 hosted regional play-ins, which has received a enthusiastic response in India. Many teams signined up under the South Asian region. The South Asia Finals were held in Delhi at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, from November 6-10. The tournament saw top tier teams from India go head-to-head for a prize pool of $175,000 (Rs 1,24,21,850 approx).

Over the course of two days, all the teams played against everyone else. There were 6 matches on each day to ensure every team faces everyone else irrespective of the group. The top 16 teams from PMCO 2019 play-ins competed in the Regional Finals in Delhi. All the maps Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar and Vikendi features in the tournament. And, the winners Entity Gaming and Team SouL will be representing India at the Global Finals in Kuala Lumpur. Entity Gaming were top dog of the day with 220 points and Team SouL came second with 210 points.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2020 4:20 PM IST

