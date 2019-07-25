PUBG Mobile Club Open: Team SOUL granted German visa for finals

Last week witnessed a boiling controversy in the Indian gaming scene. The teams that qualified from PUBG Mobile Club Open India qualifiers had their visa to Germany declined. Three teams qualified for the global finals in Berlin from India, SOUL, TeamIND and Indian Tigers. SOUL placed first at the tournament and will directly be participating in the main event on 26 July. But TeamIND and Indian Tigers had to play the qualifiers from July 20. The teams have been denied a visa to enter Germany after their first application. While SOUL could reapply the other two could not.

TeamIND and Indian Tigers participated in the qualifiers from NODWIN’s Delhi office. This was a rather big disadvantage for them since their ping was considerably higher than the competition. And with such a significant handicap, they could not qualify. Hence SOUL remains the only Indian team in the tournament. Team SOUL has now been finally granted German visas to take part in the tournament. PUBG Mobile‘s official Facebook page posted the news. As for the other teams that will be competing in the finals, check out the list below.

Qualified teams for PMCO Finals

Team SOUL – India

All Rejection Gaming, Team SCARZ Black — Japan

X-Quest, Top Esports, Elite Esports — China

GC Busan, Team Queso — South Korea

Team Nova Esports — Wildcard entry

Brazilian Killers — South America

Team Unique — Europe

Team SNT — Middle East

Purple Mood E-Sport, RRQ, Bigetron Esports — South-East Asia

Space Station Gaming — North America

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 India details

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO 2019) India Finals took place at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on the June 14 and 15. There were 16 elite teams from the country that participated in it. The semifinals took place over a period of two weeks. The top teams of the semifinals were Team SouL, Team HYDRA, TEAM Insidious and The Brawlers. Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, is the official title sponsor of PMCO 2019.

WATCH: PMCO India Regional Finals Trailer

The tournament organized by Tencent Games had a star cast of presenters this time around both for the English and the vernacular stream. Abish Mathews took the center-stage as the presenter of the tournament. The English commentating team included Jason Kaplan, Sudhen “Bleh” Wahengbam, Alex “Snodz” Byfield and John Allen. While the Hindi commentating team included Vageesh Bhan, Ketan Patel, Mannu Karki and Dharam Kundra.