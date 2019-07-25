comscore PUBG Mobile Club Open: Team SOUL granted German visa for finals
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile Club Open: Team SOUL granted German visa for finals
News

PUBG Mobile Club Open: Team SOUL granted German visa for finals

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Club Open qualifying teams from India were facing major visa related issue last week.

  • Published: July 25, 2019 9:42 AM IST
PUBG Mobile Club Open

Last week witnessed a boiling controversy in the Indian gaming scene. The teams that qualified from PUBG Mobile Club Open India qualifiers had their visa to Germany declined. Three teams qualified for the global finals in Berlin from India, SOUL, TeamIND and Indian Tigers. SOUL placed first at the tournament and will directly be participating in the main event on 26 July. But TeamIND and Indian Tigers had to play the qualifiers from July 20. The teams have been denied a visa to enter Germany after their first application. While SOUL could reapply the other two could not.

TeamIND and Indian Tigers participated in the qualifiers from NODWIN’s Delhi office. This was a rather big disadvantage for them since their ping was considerably higher than the competition. And with such a significant handicap, they could not qualify. Hence SOUL remains the only Indian team in the tournament. Team SOUL has now been finally granted German visas to take part in the tournament. PUBG Mobile‘s official Facebook page posted the news. As for the other teams that will be competing in the finals, check out the list below.

Qualified teams for PMCO Finals

Team SOUL – India

All Rejection Gaming, Team SCARZ Black — Japan

X-Quest, Top Esports, Elite Esports — China

GC Busan, Team Queso — South Korea

Team Nova Esports — Wildcard entry

Brazilian Killers — South America

Team Unique — Europe

Team SNT — Middle East

Purple Mood E-Sport, RRQ, Bigetron Esports — South-East Asia

Space Station Gaming — North America

PUBG Mobile Club Open India teams denied German visa for finals

Also Read

PUBG Mobile Club Open India teams denied German visa for finals

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 India details

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO 2019) India Finals took place at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on the June 14 and 15. There were 16 elite teams from the country that participated in it. The semifinals took place over a period of two weeks. The top teams of the semifinals were Team SouL, Team HYDRA, TEAM Insidious and The Brawlers. Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, is the official title sponsor of PMCO 2019.

WATCH: PMCO India Regional Finals Trailer

The tournament organized by Tencent Games had a star cast of presenters this time around both for the English and the vernacular stream. Abish Mathews took the center-stage as the presenter of the tournament. The English commentating team included Jason Kaplan, Sudhen “Bleh” Wahengbam, Alex “Snodz” Byfield and John Allen. While the Hindi commentating team included Vageesh Bhan, Ketan Patel, Mannu Karki and Dharam Kundra.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 25, 2019 9:42 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y90 specifications, images and price leaked

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS Beta update brings DC dimming feature
News
OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS Beta update brings DC dimming feature
PUBG Mobile Club Open: Team SOUL granted German visa for finals

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Club Open: Team SOUL granted German visa for finals

Samsung Galaxy Fold to relaunch in September

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold to relaunch in September

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale on Flipkart and mi.com

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale on Flipkart and mi.com

Redmi might soon launch a TV under its own brand name

News

Redmi might soon launch a TV under its own brand name

Most Popular

Realme X Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Under Armour’s UA HOVR range of smart running shoes let you track your runs

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS Beta update brings DC dimming feature

Samsung Galaxy Fold to relaunch in September

Elon Musk left impressed by IIT Madras students' HyperLoop Pod

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale on Flipkart and mi.com

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile Club Open: Team SOUL granted German visa for finals

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Club Open: Team SOUL granted German visa for finals
PUBG PC update 4.1 with Season 4 is now live

Gaming

PUBG PC update 4.1 with Season 4 is now live
PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the India Bonus Challenge

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the India Bonus Challenge
PUBG Mobile Club Open India teams denied German visa for finals

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Club Open India teams denied German visa for finals
PUBG Mobile Season 8: Best features

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 8: Best features

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi 7A दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Samsung Galaxy A10s, Moto E6 और LG X2 के रेंडर्स हुए लीक, डिजाइन और स्पेसिफिकेशंस आई सामने

पांच दिनों के लिए Honor Play यहां मिल रहा है 8,299 रुपये सस्ता, जानें पूरा ऑफर

Vivo Z1 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Realme X Online Sale : पहली सेल रही हिट, अब रात 8 बजे होगी दूसरी सेल

News

Under Armour’s UA HOVR range of smart running shoes let you track your runs
News
Under Armour’s UA HOVR range of smart running shoes let you track your runs
OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS Beta update brings DC dimming feature

News

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS Beta update brings DC dimming feature
Samsung Galaxy Fold to relaunch in September

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold to relaunch in September
Elon Musk left impressed by IIT Madras students' HyperLoop Pod

News

Elon Musk left impressed by IIT Madras students' HyperLoop Pod
Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale on Flipkart and mi.com

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale on Flipkart and mi.com