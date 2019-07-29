The PUBG Mobile Club Open tournament is now over, and we have a winner. Chinese PUBG Mobile team Top Esports turned out to be the winner after 16 rounds in the finals. In fact the top three spots were claimed by Chinese teams. While Top Esports was the winner, team X-Quest grabbed the second spot, and Elite Gaming came in at third. Top Esports claimed the winner prize which amounted to a $180,000 cash prize. They scored 344, which put them in the first position. Team X-Quest had been leading the race for the first two days.

Team SOUL from India were being projected as one of the better teams in the tournament, but failed to make their mark. At the end of the final day, Team SOUL was in the number 12 position. They only managed to get one chicken dinner during the second day. But Team SOUL happens to be the first Indian team to represent themselves at a major international tournament. This shows that the Indian gaming scene is in-fact growing and this was definitely not a bad showing.

We now have our official #PMCO 2019 Global Finals sponsored by Vivo champions, TOP ESPORTS! Congratulations to the team, what an amazing finish! 🏆 Thanks for watching: https://t.co/bPTVSAIkAT pic.twitter.com/Wl0lX8FCFl — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 28, 2019

PUBG Mobile Global General Manager Vincent Wang had some announcements to make at the tournament. Like previous year’s Godzilla collaboration, PUBG Mobile makers are collaborating with AMC’s TV show The Walking Dead later this year. Besides these, Wang also announced that the Erangel map will be getting a makeover.

PMCO 2019 India details

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO 2019) India Finals took place at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on the June 14 and 15. There were 16 elite teams from the country that participated in it. The semifinals took place over a period of two weeks. The top teams of the semifinals were Team SouL, Team HYDRA, TEAM Insidious and The Brawlers. Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, is the official title sponsor of PMCO 2019.

WATCH: PMCO Global Finals Day 3 | Vivo | PUBG MOBILE CLUB OPEN

The tournament organized by Tencent Games had a star cast of presenters this time around both for the English and the vernacular stream. Abish Mathews took the center-stage as the presenter of the tournament. The English commentating team included Jason Kaplan, Sudhen “Bleh” Wahengbam, Alex “Snodz” Byfield and John Allen. While the Hindi commentating team included Vageesh Bhan, Ketan Patel, Mannu Karki and Dharam Kundra.