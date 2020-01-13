PUBG Mobile collaborates with Street Dancer 3D, brings new items

The developers of PUBG Mobile are now collaborating with the upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. This has been announced by the PUBG Mobile India Twitter handle which retweeted a tweet from T-Series handle. The text of the tweet reads, “Squad up with your clan and jump into the battleground with #StreetDancer3D parachute now! #pubgmobile”

The devs have included a video with the tweet that announces the collaboration. The video contains scenes from the film starring Varun Dhavan, Shraddha Kapoor and others. It also has shots from the game with people fighting it out. The video showcases the Street Dancer 3D parachute that will be available in the game. According to the video, players have to use the parachute to win a chance to meet the cast of the film. We are not sure how this will work yet, but there ought to be some official announcements soon. The film is set for release on January 24, hence we can expect the draw or competition to happen before that.

The new PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 content update is introducing a new Domination mode with a new Arena map “Town”. This comes with the new Royale Pass Season 11 called Operation Tomorrow which is now live. This comes with the official release from the developers. Players now can enter the new Arena map “Town” with the new Domination mode, where they will be assigned to either the blue or red team for a 4v4 battle and capture the bases to win.

One random base will be activated soon after the match begins, and the next base will be activated after the first base is captured by either team. The team that captures two bases first from the total 3 bases wins. Super Weapon Crates are available for players to blow enemies away with super weapons and enjoy the exciting backstreet firefights. In response to players’ requests for firearm training, the original version of the Warehouse map has been restored and converted into the Arena Training map. Players can pick up and practice any weapons from the ground anytime instead of using their loadout.

In addition to the new gameplay mode and new maps, players can also unlock the all-new “Operation Tomorrow” themed update. It comes with more new missions and rewards, as well as high quality futuristic outfits as the Royale Pass Season 11 begins.