comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile collaborating with IPL to announce Mobile Premier League
News

PUBG Mobile collaborating with IPL to announce Mobile Premier League

Gaming

This is the first time that the juggernaut of the mobile gaming world will be collaborating with one of the biggest cricketing tournaments in India.

  • Published: April 17, 2019 6:28 PM IST
PUBG Mobile India premier League

The cricket season in India has begun with the Indian Premier League as the country throngs the stadiums while more are glued to their television screens every evening. The IPL is a fanfare that is comparable to the meteoric rise of PUBG Mobile in the country. And it seems cricket and PUBG Mobile are come together to provide players with a combined experience in the form of PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL).

With the PMPL Star Sports and PUBG Mobile devs are presenting players with a chance to fight it out on the battlefield with their favorite cricketing stars, live. Players need to register for the PMPL, following which all stats from Classic mode matches would be considered in this tournament. Registrations are open until April 10. Following registration, players would have to select their favorite from the eight star-studded teams in the IPL. This would, of course, be the team that the players would play in, should they make it through. But players will have to be careful with their decision as a team once chosen, cannot be changed. Points for this tournament will be calculated in the form of runs and apart from the stats players amass from the games, Chicken Dinners will be scored higher.

Assassin's Creed Unity may be used as a reference to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral

Also Read

Assassin's Creed Unity may be used as a reference to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral

This event will start on April 12 and continue till May 1. The final results would be announced on the May 2 and the top three run scorers from each team will be the chosen ones to play PUBG Mobile live with the cricketers. This will take place on May 4 and will be streamed live on Star Sports. The list of cricketers is yet to be announced.

WATCH: Honor 10 Lite First Look

The official website of PUBG Mobile is home to the scores from the tournament, that includes the player’s own team or as well as any other individual. The leaderboard can only be viewed post registration and login. There is no restriction on which map gamers can play on and they can choose from a range of different mode such as Solo, Duo and Squad (All in classic mode). The registration of the event is now live on the website.

  • Published Date: April 17, 2019 6:28 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Google starts testing some new features in Play Store
News
Google starts testing some new features in Play Store
Xiaomi MIUI 10 beta gets Digital Wellbeing feature

News

Xiaomi MIUI 10 beta gets Digital Wellbeing feature

Honor 20i launched in China: Price, specifications, features

News

Honor 20i launched in China: Price, specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A40s launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A40s launched

Realme 3 Pro 'Blind' pre-orders to start on April 19

News

Realme 3 Pro 'Blind' pre-orders to start on April 19

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Meizu 16s launch confirmed for April 23

Google starts testing some new features in Play Store

Xiaomi MIUI 10 beta gets Digital Wellbeing feature

Honor 20i launched in China: Price, specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A40s launched

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile collaborating with IPL to announce Mobile Premier League

Gaming

PUBG Mobile collaborating with IPL to announce Mobile Premier League
PUBG Mobile India ban: Bombay High Court asks Center to take action on the matter

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India ban: Bombay High Court asks Center to take action on the matter
PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 goes live

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 goes live
Iraq may be the next country to ban PUBG

Gaming

Iraq may be the next country to ban PUBG
PUBG: List of places where the popular Battle Royale game is banned

Gaming

PUBG: List of places where the popular Battle Royale game is banned

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 3 Pro को इस तरह खरीदना होगा बेहद आसान, कंपनी ने पेश किया R-Pass

Honor 20i ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, 32मेगापिक्सल का है सेल्फी कैमरा

BSNL ने 666 रुपये के प्लान में किए बदलाव, इन दो प्लान को किया बंद

Samsung Galaxy A70 भारत में ट्रिपल रियर कैमरे के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

ये हैं सभी Vodafone Red पोस्टपेड प्लान, मिल रहे हैं 16,000 रुपये तक के फायदे

News

Meizu 16s launch confirmed for April 23
News
Meizu 16s launch confirmed for April 23
Google starts testing some new features in Play Store

News

Google starts testing some new features in Play Store
Xiaomi MIUI 10 beta gets Digital Wellbeing feature

News

Xiaomi MIUI 10 beta gets Digital Wellbeing feature
Honor 20i launched in China: Price, specifications, features

News

Honor 20i launched in China: Price, specifications, features
Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A40s launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A40s launched