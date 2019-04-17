PUBG Mobile collaborating with IPL to announce Mobile Premier League

The cricket season in India has begun with the Indian Premier League as the country throngs the stadiums while more are glued to their television screens every evening. The IPL is a fanfare that is comparable to the meteoric rise of PUBG Mobile in the country. And it seems cricket and PUBG Mobile are come together to provide players with a combined experience in the form of PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL).

With the PMPL Star Sports and PUBG Mobile devs are presenting players with a chance to fight it out on the battlefield with their favorite cricketing stars, live. Players need to register for the PMPL, following which all stats from Classic mode matches would be considered in this tournament. Registrations are open until April 10. Following registration, players would have to select their favorite from the eight star-studded teams in the IPL. This would, of course, be the team that the players would play in, should they make it through. But players will have to be careful with their decision as a team once chosen, cannot be changed. Points for this tournament will be calculated in the form of runs and apart from the stats players amass from the games, Chicken Dinners will be scored higher.

This event will start on April 12 and continue till May 1. The final results would be announced on the May 2 and the top three run scorers from each team will be the chosen ones to play PUBG Mobile live with the cricketers. This will take place on May 4 and will be streamed live on Star Sports. The list of cricketers is yet to be announced.

The official website of PUBG Mobile is home to the scores from the tournament, that includes the player’s own team or as well as any other individual. The leaderboard can only be viewed post registration and login. There is no restriction on which map gamers can play on and they can choose from a range of different mode such as Solo, Duo and Squad (All in classic mode). The registration of the event is now live on the website.