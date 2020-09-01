PUBG Mobile Community Event - The Dawn of a New Era announced

The devs of PUBG Mobile have announced a much awaited Community Event. Called The Dawn of a New Era, this event will feature the new Erangel which is coming in September of this year and with it brings a ton of changes. The devs write that they know everyone has had a ton of memories on the current version of Erangel, and before New Erangel is released, they think it would be a great time to look back at all of the past experiences. Today starts this latest community event, where players can dig through their photos and clips, and show off their favorite memories over the past two years on Erangel. Also Read - PUBG Mobile officially announces revamped Erangel coming with Update 1.0

PUBG Mobile – The Dawn of a New Era event: How to Enter

– There will be three different categories for all of you to showcase your past experiences on Erangel Also Read - PUBG Mobile update 1.0 with Erangel 2.0 launching soon, Global Championship announced

– The three categories are: Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020 registrations open

– Favorite Chicken Dinner memory (Screenshot of Clip)

– Favorite screenshot on Erangel

– Favorite Erangel video clip

– These screenshots and clips can be of anything on Erangel. An awesome play you made, a scenic photo, or just you and your squadmates hanging out on Erangel

– There will be three winners for each category

– To submit your clips and images, you have to post them in a public post of Social Media (Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram) with the hashtag #PUBGMErangel

Judging and Prizing

– As mentioned, there will be three winners for each category listed above.

– Each winner will receive PUBG MOBILE UC

– 1st Place – $100 UC

– 2nd Place – $50 UC

– 3rd Place – $25 UC

– The first-place winners will also have their clips or images showcased on the official PUBG MOBILE Twitter!

– All clips and images submitted for the event will be revied and judged by the community team

– Judging will be based on:

– How unique the moment/memory is

– How well it relates to the event

– And how it captures the feeling we all know and love of playing on Erangel

– Everyone is allowed to submit multiple entries for all of the categories, but if one of your submissions is selected as a winner, all others will be disqualified

– One person is not able to win multiple times for multiple categories