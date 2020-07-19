PUBG Mobile: Dark Widow and Iron Berserker sets out

PUBG Mobile now has new Dark Widow and Iron Berserker sets out in the games. These have been added to the Premium Crate which means opening it once costs 120UC for once while its 1080UC for 10 times. As always the parts of the sets and the new weapon skins fall under the rare category. This means these are more difficult to get than the other ones. These new sets go with the theme of the new update 0.19.0 of PUBG Mobile. This new update brings the next Royale Pass S14 to the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile to fight coronavirus; launches ‘Play As One’ campaign, in-game challenge, fundraiser

PUBG Mobile recently revealed that it has partnered up with renowned motorcycle company Yamaha Motor. Yamaha has just celebrated the 65th anniversary early this month. Yamaha's exclusive motorcycles and other surprises are now available for PUBG Mobile players on iOS and Android.

Up until July 22, players can ride on the exclusive Yamaha motorcycles. They can also unlock two completely new in-game vehicle skins, MWT-9 and T7 Concept, with two colors to choose from. The MWT-9 is the concept model that uses Yamaha Motor’s LMW(Leaning Multi-Wheel) technology. This enabled light, agile and sporty handling with a feeling of stability. This concept model leads to Yamaha’s NIKEN production motorcycle, a three-wheels popular model providing confident control on various road conditions.

Players can also experience the T7 Concept, the concept model of Yamaha’s crowd favorite Ténéré 700 production model, ideal for exceptional off-road adventure riding. Besides the new vehicle skins, the collaboration brings Zenith Graphic Helmet and Contend Jacket for riders to equip with as well.

In addition to the new rides, players can celebrate the collaboration by participating in a log-in event during the partnership period. Players who sign in to PUBG Mobile for three days before Wednesday, June 22 will earn a special Yamaha crate, which unlocks a seven-day trial for the MWT-9, Zenith Graphic Helmet and Contend Jacket.