PUBG Mobile data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India to stop for Facebook users: Here's why

Krafton currently allows players to transfer their data from PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik to the new Battlegrounds Mobile India app. However, now the company has announced that it will soon stop the process for players using the Facebook login method. It states that the reason behind doing so is the changes in the changes in the policy update related to the Facebook SDK. Also Read - Krafton bans 1,95,423 Battlegrounds Mobile India players between Aug 20-26

The company states that login with a Facebook account in the embedded browser of Android devices will be disabled after October 5. Last date to transfer data would be September 28. User will still be able to login to the game using their Facebook account, however, they will be required to have the Facebook app installed on the device. Also Read - Best 5 Battlegrounds Mobile India guns to get maximum kill

The company in a post has said, “we would like to plead you to conduct the data transfer before September 28 if you wish to transfer a Facebook account. Also, after October 5, login will not be able if the Facebook App is not installed on your device; we apologize for the inconvenience, but please install the Facebook App to use the game.” “We apologize once again for any inconvenience caused by above changes,” it added. Also Read - Best 5 PUBG like BR games in 2021: Fall Guys Ulimate Knockout, Call of Duty, and more

The company has also said if there are any other changes, it will promptly publish a notice on its official website.

How to transfer your PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India