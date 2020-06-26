comscore PUBG Mobile dev team speaks out about new Livik map
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile dev team speaks out about new Livik map
News

PUBG Mobile dev team speaks out about new Livik map

Gaming

We already shared a first look of the PUBG Mobile Livik map which we played in the beta version of the game, and now the devs have answered some questions about this map.

  • Published: June 26, 2020 8:43 PM IST
PUBG Mobile exclusive Livik Map

PUBG Mobile has announced that the upcoming secret map will named Livik map. This is set to be an exclusive map for PUBG Mobile and has not been launched on any of the other PUBG versions. We already shared a first look of the map which we played in the beta version of the game. And now the devs have answered some questions about this map. Also Read - PUBG Mobile has a new relic hunt event for the Sanhok Map

The first question is what made them create an exclusive map. The devs answered that PUBG Mobile producer met a player. He happened to be a salesperson and he does not get enough time to play a full match with his friends, not even on Sanhok. Hence the idea of a map that was smaller in nature, with faster-paced action and15-minute matches was born. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about using Flare Guns

The next question brought up the locale and strategies involved in the new map. They said that the idea came from one of their trips. The map has new landmarks, terrain changes, and themes that we feel make this map unique. And the map is set to bring unique gameplay and is designed disregarding many of the elements and the core identity of PUBG Mobile. Also Read - New PUBG Mobile Livik Map teased, now available in Beta

As for the new features and secrets of the map they are here to stay. The waterfalls around the map will provide unique interactions with the player not available on other maps. The characteristic of the waterfall is the real physical impact of the water flow. Players might even get washed away by rapid water flow when standing on the top of the waterfall.

New PUBG Mobile Livik Map teased, now available in Beta

Also Read

New PUBG Mobile Livik Map teased, now available in Beta

As for the new firearms on the map, the first is the P90. This is the original submachine gun from Team Death Match Arena Mode can be obtained on the new map this time. There’s also the MK12 burst sniper rifle which will provide a high-speed burst, which makes this a lethal sniper during fast-paced fights. There’s also a new item called the extended barrel. This will allow for weapons that usually only excel at close to medium range engagements to push out a bit further.

Then came the question of why Karakin was not added. And the devs assured that these are being worked on including Erangel 2.0. The Dev team is apparently putting the final touches to the Erangel 2.0 map.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 26, 2020 8:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile dev team speaks out about new Livik map
Gaming
PUBG Mobile dev team speaks out about new Livik map
Xiaomi Redmi 9A to reportedly launch in July: Check expected specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A to reportedly launch in July: Check expected specifications

Steam Summer Sale 2020 live: Heavy discounts on popular franchises

Gaming

Steam Summer Sale 2020 live: Heavy discounts on popular franchises

TikTok rival Mitron app passes 1 crore downloads

News

TikTok rival Mitron app passes 1 crore downloads

WhatsApp Animated Stickers are coming to iOS, Android

News

WhatsApp Animated Stickers are coming to iOS, Android

Most Popular

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Xiaomi Redmi 9A to reportedly launch in July: Check expected specifications

TikTok rival Mitron app passes 1 crore downloads

WhatsApp Animated Stickers are coming to iOS, Android

Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile dev team speaks out about new Livik map

Gaming

PUBG Mobile dev team speaks out about new Livik map
Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG in India in 2020
PUBG Mobile has a new relic hunt event for the Sanhok Map

Gaming

PUBG Mobile has a new relic hunt event for the Sanhok Map
PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about using Flare Guns

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about using Flare Guns
Pok mon Unite, a MOBA game like Dota 2 has been announced

Gaming

Pok mon Unite, a MOBA game like Dota 2 has been announced

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord में मिलेगा डुअल रियर कैमरा सेटअप, 32 मेगापिक्सल का होगा मुख्य लेंस

Redmi 9A स्मार्टफोन को मिला 3सी सर्टिफिकेशन, मिलेगा 10 वॉट का चार्जर

Realme ने रखा लक्ष्य - 2020 में बेचेगा 3 करोड स्मार्टफोन और 80 लाख AIoT डिवाइसेज

टिकटॉक को टक्कर देने के लिए यूट्यूब टेस्ट कर रहा नया फीचर, कुछ यूजर्स को मिला अपडेट

Realme C11 स्मार्टफोन का कैसा होगा? सामने आया डिजाइन और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A to reportedly launch in July: Check expected specifications
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9A to reportedly launch in July: Check expected specifications
TikTok rival Mitron app passes 1 crore downloads

News

TikTok rival Mitron app passes 1 crore downloads
WhatsApp Animated Stickers are coming to iOS, Android

News

WhatsApp Animated Stickers are coming to iOS, Android
Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7

News

Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7
Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

News

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers