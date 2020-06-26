PUBG Mobile dev team speaks out about new Livik map

PUBG Mobile has announced that the upcoming secret map will named Livik map. This is set to be an exclusive map for PUBG Mobile and has not been launched on any of the other PUBG versions. We already shared a first look of the map which we played in the beta version of the game. And now the devs have answered some questions about this map. Also Read - PUBG Mobile has a new relic hunt event for the Sanhok Map

The first question is what made them create an exclusive map. The devs answered that PUBG Mobile producer met a player. He happened to be a salesperson and he does not get enough time to play a full match with his friends, not even on Sanhok. Hence the idea of a map that was smaller in nature, with faster-paced action and15-minute matches was born.

The next question brought up the locale and strategies involved in the new map. They said that the idea came from one of their trips. The map has new landmarks, terrain changes, and themes that we feel make this map unique. And the map is set to bring unique gameplay and is designed disregarding many of the elements and the core identity of PUBG Mobile.

As for the new features and secrets of the map they are here to stay. The waterfalls around the map will provide unique interactions with the player not available on other maps. The characteristic of the waterfall is the real physical impact of the water flow. Players might even get washed away by rapid water flow when standing on the top of the waterfall.

As for the new firearms on the map, the first is the P90. This is the original submachine gun from Team Death Match Arena Mode can be obtained on the new map this time. There’s also the MK12 burst sniper rifle which will provide a high-speed burst, which makes this a lethal sniper during fast-paced fights. There’s also a new item called the extended barrel. This will allow for weapons that usually only excel at close to medium range engagements to push out a bit further.

Then came the question of why Karakin was not added. And the devs assured that these are being worked on including Erangel 2.0. The Dev team is apparently putting the final touches to the Erangel 2.0 map.