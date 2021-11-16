comscore PUBG Mobile developer bans 2.5 million users on BGMI accounts: Know the reason
PUBG Mobile developer bans 2.5 million users on BGMI accounts: Know the reason

Krafton has now banned over 2.5 million user accounts. The exact number of BGMI accounts banned are: 2,519,692. In addition, Krafton has also temporarily suspended 706,319 accounts of first time violators.

Krafton is taking strict action against accounts that violate its policies and guidelines. The game developer has banned over 2.5 million BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) accounts between the period of October 1 and November 10. Since the launch of BGMI in India, we have witnessed Krafton ban millions of accounts on the platform over violation of community guidelines. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.7 update: Release time, features, APK download link, and more

Time and again, Krafton has said that fair gameplay is the priority for them. Hence, the game developer takes strict action against violates and removes nefarious elements from the platform. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India removed 25 lakh accounts in one month

In line with the same, the game developer has now banned over 2.5 million user accounts. The exact number of BGMI accounts banned are: 2,519,692. In addition, Krafton has also temporarily suspended 706,319 accounts of first time violators. Also Read - PUBG New State redeem codes for today: How to get free UC, weapons, loot crates and more

Krafton’s initiatives for fair gameplay

The PUBG Mobile game developer has taken new initiatives to stop hackers and strengthen the anti-cheat systems. Some of these initiatives are —

–Enhanced cheat detection and banning mechanism to detect cheaters in real-time and ban them.

–Permanently ban first-time cheaters.

–Ban accounts that use illegal programs for promotion among high-ranking users.

–Blocking Youtube channels that promote BGMI hacks/illegal programs.

Krafton thanked all the users who partake in the game and reported egregious elements without fail. Additionally, they were overwhelmed by the support they received on social media.

Krafton has been paying attention to this cheating issue for quite some time now. Apart from banning cheaters and hackers, they also regularly improve their anti-cheat measures.

On banning such illegal accounts, Krafton said in an official statement, “Cheaters have no place in BGMI and in order to provide a fair gameplay environment to our players, we’ve been taking severe measures to remove cheaters from the game. Yes, we are aware that many players ran into cheaters even after we made our previous announcement on Sep 30th.”

“We now have cleaned out most of the cheaters in the game, making BGMI a much more fun experience, and will continue to take whatever step is necessary to keep BGMI fair and fun,” the developer further noted in the FB post.

  Published Date: November 16, 2021 3:05 PM IST

Best Sellers