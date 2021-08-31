Krafton bans 1,95,423 Battlegrounds Mobile India players between Aug 20-26

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) just like most other online multi-player games has a major problem, which are the people who try to cheat to gain an advantage. While they might be making the game easier for themselves, they make the game unenjoyable for others. To keep the game fair for everyone Krafton under its Ban Pan initiative keeps regularly banning players who have been using hacks or cheats. It publishes weekly reports on the number of banned accounts. The company has now published its fourth report for the same. Also Read - Best 5 Battlegrounds Mobile India guns to get maximum kill

Krafton in its fourth anti-cheat report from August 20 to August 26 has stated that it has banned a total of 1,95,423 accounts for using illegal software. Comparatively the number has dropped by 28 percent from the last report. In total, the developers have banned around 1 million accounts for cheating since July 30. Also Read - 5 Best free Android games to play this summer

Krafton currently bans players by looking for irregular activities in an account or if they find a player guilty of using unfair means after someone reports them using the in-game reporting mechanism. Also Read - PUBG New State iOS pre-registration is now live: Here's how to pre-book

“BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment,” said Krafton in a statement.

The company has stated that it performs permanent banning of cheaters and hackers every day. This report is simply to let all the players know the number of cheaters that have been banned during the week. Also, Krafton has not revealed the breakdown of the banned players and has only revealed the number of players.