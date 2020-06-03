comscore PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games has shared Season 12 stats
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games has shared Season 12 stats
News

PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games has shared Season 12 stats

Gaming

The new weapon that was added with PUBG Mobile Season 12 was the DBS shotgun, and people apparently killed 50 million players with it.

  • Published: June 3, 2020 6:51 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Season 12 stats

The PUBG Mobile developers at Tencent Games have shared some important stats about Season 12. The previous season saw the second year anniversary of the game launch. Hence it had a lot of events centered around that. One such event was the Amusement Park which apparently saw 1.5 billion visitors. The total number of rides on the launcher has apparently gone up to 1 billion. Besides this total number of times Hunt Game was played at the amusement park goes up to 150 million. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Secret map first look has been revealed

Besides this there were mini-games which were available all over the map in Season 12. Total number of Mini-Games played came up to 900 million. The new weapon that was added last season was the DBS shotgun, and people apparently killed 50 million players with it. The total chicken dinners that were given out in the last season numbered at 60 million. While the chicken dinners given out in the Arctic mode also numbered 60 million. And speaking about the Arctic mode, 500 million chickens were roasted in the Arctic mode last season. These are some fascinating and mind bending facts which puts the whole game into perspective. Also Read - PUBG Mobile introduces 1-UC Bounty Raid as a new event

PUBG Mobile season 13 introduced the Toy Playground Royale Pass. PUBG Mobile‘s Royale Pass for Season 13 with a “Toy Playground” theme has apparently been designed to evoke nostalgia. This new update will is live for, iOS and Android players brings in a fresh season to collect themed rewards including new gear skins, outfits and more. Also Read - PUBG Mobile partners with Airtel as preferred network for PMPL South Asia

PUBG Mobile Secret map first look has been revealed

Also Read

PUBG Mobile Secret map first look has been revealed

In the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13, players who unlock Royale Pass Season 13 can choose between Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger at Level 50. They can earn the Ultra Defender Set at Rank 100. Players can also complete in-game challenges to unlock a myriad of special and rare items. A Sandstorm covered the Miramar map with Season 13. It has received a massive wave of new features and new locations for this new season.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 3, 2020 6:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched
News
Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched
BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Features

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games has shared Season 12 stats

Gaming

PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games has shared Season 12 stats

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says

News

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says

Sony may bring PS5 in India the same time as the international launch

Gaming

Sony may bring PS5 in India the same time as the international launch

Most Popular

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says

Opera Mini web browser gets new Android update

Poco India teases a new smartphone in a teaser video

Work from home: A look at long-term plan of tech companies

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games has shared Season 12 stats

Gaming

PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games has shared Season 12 stats
Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG in India in 2020
OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8

Features

OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8
PUBG Mobile Secret map first look revealed

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Secret map first look revealed
PUBG Mobile introduces 1-UC Bounty Raid as a new event

Gaming

PUBG Mobile introduces 1-UC Bounty Raid as a new event

हिंदी समाचार

Youtube पर कितने प्रतिशत भारतीय हिंदी वीडियो देखते हैं?

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max की अगली सेल 10 जून को, जानें फीचर्स और कीमत

Redmi 9 स्मार्टफोन की नई जानकारी हुई लीक, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

पोको जल्द ही भारत में लॉन्च करेगा नया प्रोडक्ट, जारी किया टीजर

गूगल ने Remove China Apps को प्ले स्टोर से क्यों रिमूव किया

Latest Videos

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography

News

Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched
News
Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says

News

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says
Opera Mini web browser gets new Android update

News

Opera Mini web browser gets new Android update
Poco India teases a new smartphone in a teaser video

News

Poco India teases a new smartphone in a teaser video
Work from home: A look at long-term plan of tech companies

News

Work from home: A look at long-term plan of tech companies