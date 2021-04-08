Lightspeed and Quantum Studios have developed a brand-new zombie survival game called Undawn, which unlike its now banned popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile, could soon be made available in India. The new game is based on a post-apocalyptic world setting filled with zombies that players would be required to kill in a co-op gameplay setting. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Korean version will not be playable in India from July 1: Here's why

To recall, Lightspeed and Quantum Studios are the subsidiary of Tencent Games, and were behind the development of the now banned popular battle royale, PUBG Mobile. Here we will be taking a look at five key facts that we know about the upcoming co-op game.