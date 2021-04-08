comscore PUBG Mobile developer to launch new game called Undawn: Details here
PUBG Mobile developer to launch new co-op game soon: 5 key developments

PUBG Mobile developer to soon launch a new game, Undawn. Here are five developments about the upcoming co-op zombie survivor game you should know.

Lightspeed and Quantum Studios have developed a brand-new zombie survival game called Undawn, which unlike its now banned popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile, could soon be made available in India. The new game is based on a post-apocalyptic world setting filled with zombies that players would be required to kill in a co-op gameplay setting. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Korean version will not be playable in India from July 1: Here's why

To recall, Lightspeed and Quantum Studios are the subsidiary of Tencent Games, and were behind the development of the now banned popular battle royale, PUBG Mobile. Here we will be taking a look at five key facts that we know about the upcoming co-op game. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Tri-Series: What is it? Schedule, format and more

  • Even though the game is being developed by Lightspeed and Quantum Studios, it will be distributed globally by Garena with the name Garena Undawn. This is interesting as Garena is the game studio that developed the PUBG Mobile rival Free Fire, which is still available in the country and prospering.
  • Undawn has been developed using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 4. As of now, the game will first be made available on Android smartphones and will later be made available on iOS devices.
  • Garena is already accepting pre-registrations for the “pre-alpha test” on the Google Play Store.
  • According to the game’s website’s FAQ page, Undawn will support cross-platform gaming. This means that players on any platform the game is available on can play with everyone. However, as of now, there is no information about which all platforms will the game be made available on.
  • The official trailer has revealed that the game will consist of maps based on ruined cities, jungles and swamps. It is not known if the game will have a battle royale mode like PUBG Mobile or not.
  Published Date: April 8, 2021 6:41 PM IST

