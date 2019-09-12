PUBG Mobile devs drop emergency update to fix invite issue

It seems there’s an issue in PUBG Mobile right now where players with different versions of the game can’t invite each other. But the developers are all set to deploy a fix for that issue today at 1:30PM IST. This new update will apparently weigh 200MB and will fix this issue. This update hits just before the larger 0.15.0 update on September 13 which will also usher in PUBG Mobile season 9. That update ought to be a larger one and should weigh over 1GB in size.

As for the details of the upcoming update there will be a new Royale Pass for Season 9, that seems to be themed after warriors. As usual it will have 100RP rewards. The upcoming season name seems to be ‘Warriors Unite’. Mr Ghost Gaming has leaked some items that we may see in the next update.

A new PUBG MOBILE update will be available starting on 12 SEP 2019 in the afternoon,UTC +8 . This update requires 0.2 GB of space. Players on different versions cannot invite one another, so update as soon as possible. Embrace your warrior spirit! pic.twitter.com/kLPZ9Lbth3 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 12, 2019

Royale Pass 9: Details

The exclusive Royale Pass sets and skins that we will get for PUBG Mobile season 9 are The Observer Set, Infected Grizzly M249, The Observer Cover, Infected Grizzly Dacia, Draconian Champion set and weapons. There may be new avatar frames coming in the upcoming update. Besides we will get new parachute, bags, helmets, and other skins. There will probably be new emotes coming as well.

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update: Payload Mode

We previously saw a leak with helicopters on the ground in PUBG Mobile. But now it seems these helicopters will not just be stationary and flyable and probably be a part of the Payload Mode. The gameplay in the video seems to show a specific mode where players can find special loot crates. These loot crates are underground, and will rise up to the surface if the players seem to meet certain conditions. These crates have a huge halo showing their position. The contents of this loot box is amazing to say the least. It comes with grenade launchers, miniguns, and RPGs, plus this new update seems to have the Deagle pistol. The Deagle pistol is yet to hit PUBG Mobile, but is already available on PUBG PC and console versions of the game.

The gameplay of Payload Mode was seen on the Chinese beta version of the game, and the helicopters in it can be used like normal vehicles. Players can change position, and it even requires fuel. It is rather quick in the air, and players can easily reach the blue zone even is they are far away from it. Though it sounds like it is unfair for some people to use helicopters to make a beeline for the zone, other will be stuck. Well for them, Tencent seems to have made the helicopters rather vulnerable, and can easily be taken down. The Chinese beta of PUBG Mobile also seems to have the BRDM amphibious vehicle. And besides the guns already mentioned there seems to be a new homing missile launcher as well. In the newest video, Mr Ghost Gaming shows that we may not be getting any new weapons.