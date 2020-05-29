comscore PUBG Mobile devs tease Mysterious Jungle Mode in new statement
PUBG Mobile devs tease Mysterious Jungle Mode in new statement

The newest addition to PUBG Mobile that’s all set to roll out on June 1, 2020 is the Mysterious Jungle Mode.

  • Published: May 29, 2020 4:13 PM IST
PUBG Mobile’s 0.18.0 update that dropped early this month. The newest addition to the update that’s all set to roll out on June 1, 2020 is the Mysterious Jungle Mode. The release mentions, “The Mysterious Jungle mode will be set within the backdrop of the Sanhok Map. Sanhok being half the size of Erangel and Miramar, players will have to put their best foot forward to really perform in this mode. Additionally, taking into account Sanhok’s look and feel and landscape, it is the most appropriate map to host a jungle-themed mode.” Also Read - PUBG Mobile: New 'Fourex' map leaked in beta version

The notification also mentions that along with in-map modifications, there will be some new jungle-themed outfits to look forward to. A new tweet has been posted from the official Twitter handle of the game first teased this new mode. Not much can be established from the image shared in the tweet. But previous leaks have established that the Mysterious Jungle game mode will feature totems and air-balloons. Players will be able to pray in front of the totems which grant bonuses. Players will be able to use the balloons to gain some height over enemies. Though people should take these with a pinch of salt because none of these are confirmed. Also Read - PUBG Mobile teases Sanhok Mysterious Jungle mode for June 1

PUBG Mobile season 13 recently released with Toy Playground Royale Pass. PUBG Mobile introduced the Royale Pass Season 13 with a “Toy Playground” theme which has apparently been designed to evoke nostalgia. This new update will is live for, iOS and Android players brings in a fresh season to collect themed rewards including new gear skins, outfits and more. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Here's all you need to know about the new K/D system

In the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13, the Carton Rangers open for players to join the toy squad. Players who unlock Royale Pass Season 13 can choose between Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger at Level 50. They can earn the Ultra Defender Set at Rank 100. Players can also complete in-game challenges to unlock a myriad of special and rare items.

  • Published Date: May 29, 2020 4:13 PM IST

PUBG Mobile devs tease Mysterious Jungle Mode in new statement
