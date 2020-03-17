comscore PUBG Mobile devs to select musicians to perform live at flagship events
PUBG Mobile devs to select musicians to perform live at flagship tournaments

The PUBG Mobile celebrations are focused on the community and themed “2GETHER We Play”.

  Updated: March 17, 2020 10:24 AM IST
PUBG Mobile Music

It’s been two years since the launch of PUBG Mobile and as part of their second year anniversary, PUBG Mobile devs are holding events for the gaming community. The celebrations are focused on the community and themed “2GETHER We Play”. PUBG Mobile has launched a Theme Music Cover Contest globally which gives PUBG Mobile fans the opportunity to win a trip to esports tournaments, merchandise, and even some in-game permanent unique outfits.

To take part in the exciting contest, users will need to download the original score from the official PUBG Mobile website and then record a cover using any music instruments, vocals or anything that makes a sound. Once participants have their cover ready, they must enter the content by uploading the video to YouTube, using the hashtag #PUBGMThemeMusicCover in the description. Participants are encouraged to express their creativity by improvising on the melody and rhythm, at the same time, ensuring that the PUBG MOBILE theme is recognizable and is the central motif of the cover.

Finally, once the users have uploaded the video, they have to register themselves on the official website. Here they have to provide the link of the cover, their YouTube ID and Email Address. Please note, the copyright of the theme belongs to PUBG Corporate. Also the video must not be used in any form of monetization.

The winners of this contest will be announced on the 5th of April. The top 15 videos with the highest views stand a chance to win a number of exciting prizes. The top five participants will win the grand prize – an all-expense-paid trip. This will be to PUBG Mobile’s upcoming esports tournaments. This also includes a once in a lifetime opportunity to perform their cover on stage at the event. The second prize will be given to the top 6-10 winners who will receive a grand PUBG Mobile Merchandise Airdrop. The third prize will be given to the top 11-15 winners who will get a permanent in-game outfit. The event will run from March 15 to April 5.

By submitting the video, one agrees to the PUBG Mobile theme music cover contest terms. Winners will be announced and contacted by pubgmobile_cs@tencentgames.com within 10 business days after the submission deadline. One can access the registration link and the audio file of the theme music on the official website.

  Published Date: March 17, 2020 10:16 AM IST
  Updated Date: March 17, 2020 10:24 AM IST

