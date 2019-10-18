comscore PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka event offers exclusive in-game items
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka event offers exclusive rewards and in-game items to Indian players
News

PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka event offers exclusive rewards and in-game items to Indian players

Gaming

PUBG Mobile's Diwali Dhamaka event is now live and will be held till November 4. Indian PUBG players stand to win exclusive in-game items and physical items as well.

  • Published: October 18, 2019 2:22 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M20 1 PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile, the popular battle royale game, is joining the festive spirit in a big way. The Indian PUBG players will get exclusive access to in-game items and rewards during PUBG Mobile’s Diwali Dhamaka Event. The event has reportedly begun yesterday and will go on until November 4. The new event comes just a day after the release of PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update. The update brings new game modes, weapons and vehicles to the action game.

According to IGN, the PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka event will come with daily missions. Once players complete these daily missions, they will get Diwali Sparklers which can be used to burst crackers and obtain gift tokens. These gift tokens can be redeemed to win exclusive in-game items such as cricket costume, kurta pajama set, lobster set, future policemen set, nightmare set, AWM/M415 gun skins and crate coupons. The new event has three level that have a fixed a number of gift tokens, hidee in a set of 25 crackers.

PUBG Mobile update 0.15.0 releasing October 16, adds helicopters, payload mode

Also Read

PUBG Mobile update 0.15.0 releasing October 16, adds helicopters, payload mode

After collecting the required number of gift tokens, players can get to the next level. Players completing all the three levels will get either a M416 gun skin or a Diwali costume. The developers also plan to select a few lucky winners who will get physical rewards like Oppo smartphones, boAT headphones, gold and silver coins, among others. These winners selected by the game will also get exclusive PUBG Mobile merchandise including T-Shirts and caps.

PUBG Mobile fair play and ban notice for October 15 is now out

Also Read

PUBG Mobile fair play and ban notice for October 15 is now out

The new update also brings a Survive Till Dawn Halloween mode. It brings Halloween-themed monsters, modified skybox and other objects to the game. All Indian players will now have a chance to participate in two in-game events. PUBG Mobile is revamping its game and appealing to Indian players to counter the popularity of Call of Duty: Mobile. Since its public release, COD: Mobile has reportedly reached install base of 100 million across platforms. It is expected to grow further but will have competition from PUBG Mobile in markets like India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 18, 2019 2:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could face censorship
News
Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could face censorship
ShopClues 'Diwali Flea Mela' sale is now live: All you need to know

Deals

ShopClues 'Diwali Flea Mela' sale is now live: All you need to know

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup

News

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup

PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka event offers exclusive in-game items

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka event offers exclusive in-game items

Vivo teases Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone

News

Vivo teases Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Oppo A9 2020 Review

Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions

Apple Watch Series 5 Review

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could face censorship

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup

Vivo teases Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 real life photo with full screen display leaked

Huawei smartphone with 48MP camera spotted online

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka event offers exclusive in-game items

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka event offers exclusive in-game items
PUBG Update 5.1 with Season 5 reaches Test Server, brings Miramar changes, weapon throwing

Gaming

PUBG Update 5.1 with Season 5 reaches Test Server, brings Miramar changes, weapon throwing
PUBG Mobile fair play and ban notice for October 15 is now out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile fair play and ban notice for October 15 is now out
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Grand Finals set in Kolkata this weekend

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Grand Finals set in Kolkata this weekend
PUBG Mobile update 0.15.0 releasing October 16, adds helicopters, payload mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.15.0 releasing October 16, adds helicopters, payload mode

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance JioFiber यूजर्स को नहीं देना होगा अगले महीने का भी बिल, जानें क्यों

Airtel Digital TV यूजर्स को अब बेसपैक पर फ्री मिलेगी 30 दिनों की सर्विस

Google Assistant यूज करते हैं तो सावधान, इस बग के कारण तेजी से खत्म हो रही है बैटरी

Motorola Razr फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन 13 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च, Samsung Galaxy Fold को देगा टक्कर

Moto E6 Play स्मार्टफोन्स के रेंडर्स हुए लीक, जानें डिजाइन की खास बातें

News

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could face censorship
News
Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could face censorship
OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup

News

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked render hints at quad camera setup
Vivo teases Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone

News

Vivo teases Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 real life photo with full screen display leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 real life photo with full screen display leaked
Huawei smartphone with 48MP camera spotted online

News

Huawei smartphone with 48MP camera spotted online