PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka event offers exclusive in-game items

PUBG Mobile, the popular battle royale game, is joining the festive spirit in a big way. The Indian PUBG players will get exclusive access to in-game items and rewards during PUBG Mobile’s Diwali Dhamaka Event. The event has reportedly begun yesterday and will go on until November 4. The new event comes just a day after the release of PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update. The update brings new game modes, weapons and vehicles to the action game.

According to IGN, the PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka event will come with daily missions. Once players complete these daily missions, they will get Diwali Sparklers which can be used to burst crackers and obtain gift tokens. These gift tokens can be redeemed to win exclusive in-game items such as cricket costume, kurta pajama set, lobster set, future policemen set, nightmare set, AWM/M415 gun skins and crate coupons. The new event has three level that have a fixed a number of gift tokens, hidee in a set of 25 crackers.

After collecting the required number of gift tokens, players can get to the next level. Players completing all the three levels will get either a M416 gun skin or a Diwali costume. The developers also plan to select a few lucky winners who will get physical rewards like Oppo smartphones, boAT headphones, gold and silver coins, among others. These winners selected by the game will also get exclusive PUBG Mobile merchandise including T-Shirts and caps.

The new update also brings a Survive Till Dawn Halloween mode. It brings Halloween-themed monsters, modified skybox and other objects to the game. All Indian players will now have a chance to participate in two in-game events. PUBG Mobile is revamping its game and appealing to Indian players to counter the popularity of Call of Duty: Mobile. Since its public release, COD: Mobile has reportedly reached install base of 100 million across platforms. It is expected to grow further but will have competition from PUBG Mobile in markets like India.