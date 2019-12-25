PUBG Mobile Dosti Ka Naya Maidan Episode 1 is out

The company behind PUBG Mobile, PUBG Corp has finally released the first episode of its web series. This episode comes out just days after PUBG Corp posted the trailer for the first episode. The web series is called “Dosti Ka Naya Maidan”, a story around the profound effect of PUBG on the society. PUBG Mobile India also revealed that it is set to release the second episode on January 10, 2020. As previously noted, the company has worked on the web series to target the Indian market. Right before the launch, the company ramped up the promotion for the web series.

PUBG Mobile Dosti Ka Naya Maidan Episode 1 details

PUBG Corp posted the 32 minute and 11-second long episode on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India. The company also shared information about the episode along with the link on Twitter. In addition, it also posted a teaser pop-up on the PUBG Mobile app. Taking a look at the next launch date, it does not like the company will release one episode each week. For context, traditional Netflix or Amazon Prime Video release means that all episodes are online for immediate consumption.

Taking a closer look at the episode, the story takes place in a Boys hostel. It also establishes that the plot is based around the friendships that players establish on the battlefield. As mentioned in a previous post, the story follows the life of an ordinary hostel student “Mrigank Raj”. We already know about the three ambitions of the character. It also showcases how the most important thing for students is to be part of a good PUBG Mobile clan.

The cast of the show includes Ranjan Raj, Badri, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Alam Khan, Arnav Bhasin, Tanvi Lher, Radhakrushna. Ranjan Raj plays the protagonist “Mrigank Raj” in the web series. In addition, we also get Rawknee and Kronten, two popular PUBG Mobile gamers in the web series.