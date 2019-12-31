comscore PUBG Mobile 'Dosti Ka Naya Maidan' Episode 2 trailer is now out
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile 'Dosti Ka Naya Maidan' Episode 2 trailer is now out
News

PUBG Mobile 'Dosti Ka Naya Maidan' Episode 2 trailer is now out

Gaming

Episode 2 of PUBG Mobile Dosti Ka Naya Maidan comes out on in January.

  • Published: December 31, 2019 10:52 AM IST
PUBG Mobile Dosti Ka Naya Maidan trailer

Fans of the battle royale game PUBG Mobile, now have a web series to cheer for as well. PUBG Corp released the first episode of its web series called “Dosti Ka Naya Maidan” back on Christmas. The first episode came out just days after PUBG Corp posted the trailer for the first episode. And now the official PUBG Mobile handle has tweeted that the second episode is set to come out soon. The trailer for the second episode dropped yesterday.

Related Stories


The web series is, a story around the profound effect of PUBG on the society. PUBG Mobile India Twitter handle pushed out the trailer for the second episode. As previously noted, the company has worked on the web series to target the Indian market. Right before the launch, the company ramped up the promotion for the web series. Episode 2 of the series comes out on January 10.

PUBG Mobile Dosti Ka Naya Maidan Episode 1 details

PUBG Corp posted the 32 minute and 11-second long episode on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India. The company also shared information about the episode along with the link on Twitter. In addition, it also posted a teaser pop-up on the PUBG Mobile app. Taking a look at the next launch date, it does not like the company will release one episode each week. For context, traditional Netflix or Amazon Prime Video release means that all episodes are online for immediate consumption.

PUBG Mobile 'Dosti Ka Naya Maidan' Episode 1 is out: How to watch it

Also Read

PUBG Mobile 'Dosti Ka Naya Maidan' Episode 1 is out: How to watch it

Taking a closer look at the episode, the story takes place in a Boys hostel. It also establishes that the plot is based around the friendships that players establish on the battlefield. As mentioned in a previous post, the story follows the life of an ordinary hostel student “Mrigank Raj”. We already know about the three ambitions of the character. It also showcases how the most important thing for students is to be part of a good PUBG Mobile clan.

PUBG Mobile update 0.16.5 contents leaked, Season 11 incoming

Also Read

PUBG Mobile update 0.16.5 contents leaked, Season 11 incoming

The cast of the show includes Ranjan Raj, Badri, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Alam Khan, Arnav Bhasin, Tanvi Lher, Radhakrushna. Ranjan Raj plays the protagonist “Mrigank Raj” in the web series. In addition, we also get Rawknee and Kronten, two popular PUBG Mobile gamers in the web series.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 31, 2019 10:52 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10 for the third time
News
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10 for the third time
Reliance Jio adds whopping 9.1 million new customers in October, 2019: TRAI

Telecom

Reliance Jio adds whopping 9.1 million new customers in October, 2019: TRAI

Lenovo Carme smartwatch now available on Amazon India

Wearables

Lenovo Carme smartwatch now available on Amazon India

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended

News

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Most Popular

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Amazon Echo Flex Review

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10 for the third time

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended

WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G goes on sale on January 7, pre-orders start January 1

ToTok co-founder dismisses spying allegations

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile 'Dosti Ka Naya Maidan' Episode 2 trailer is now out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 'Dosti Ka Naya Maidan' Episode 2 trailer is now out
PUBG Mobile update 0.16.5 contents leaked, Season 11 incoming

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.16.5 contents leaked, Season 11 incoming
PUBG Mobile: Send season's greetings with Winter Card Workshop Event

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Send season's greetings with Winter Card Workshop Event
PUBG introduces first Community Skin contest

Gaming

PUBG introduces first Community Skin contest
Snipers Only Challenge is now live again on Call of Duty: Mobile

Gaming

Snipers Only Challenge is now live again on Call of Duty: Mobile

हिंदी समाचार

इन स्मार्टफोन पर 31 दिसंबर के बाद नहीं चलेगा WhatsApp, देखें लिस्ट

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G फोन की बिक्री 7 जनवरी से शुरू होगी

भारत में नेटफ्लिक्स के 70 फीसदी कस्टमर हर हफ्ते देखते हैं फिल्म

Huawei P40 Pro कुल सात कैमरों के साथ अगले साल मार्च में होगा लॉन्च!

New Year 2020: गूगल ने न्यू ईयर ईव पर पटाखों की आतिशबाजी के बीच बनाया शानदार डूडल

News

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10 for the third time
News
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10 for the third time
Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended

News

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended
WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details

News

WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details
Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G goes on sale on January 7, pre-orders start January 1

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G goes on sale on January 7, pre-orders start January 1
ToTok co-founder dismisses spying allegations

News

ToTok co-founder dismisses spying allegations