PUBG Mobile 'Dosti Ka Naya Maidan' Episode 2 trailer is now out

Fans of the battle royale game PUBG Mobile, now have a web series to cheer for as well. PUBG Corp released the first episode of its web series called “Dosti Ka Naya Maidan” back on Christmas. The first episode came out just days after PUBG Corp posted the trailer for the first episode. And now the official PUBG Mobile handle has tweeted that the second episode is set to come out soon. The trailer for the second episode dropped yesterday.

The web series is, a story around the profound effect of PUBG on the society. PUBG Mobile India Twitter handle pushed out the trailer for the second episode. As previously noted, the company has worked on the web series to target the Indian market. Right before the launch, the company ramped up the promotion for the web series. Episode 2 of the series comes out on January 10.

Presenting the trailer of Episode 02 of Dosti Ka Naya Maidan! Episode releases 10th Jan on PUBG MOBILE India Official YouTube channel! Hope you love the trailer and don’t miss the viewing party! pic.twitter.com/RpzqTfUlps — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) December 30, 2019

PUBG Mobile Dosti Ka Naya Maidan Episode 1 details

PUBG Corp posted the 32 minute and 11-second long episode on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India. The company also shared information about the episode along with the link on Twitter. In addition, it also posted a teaser pop-up on the PUBG Mobile app. Taking a look at the next launch date, it does not like the company will release one episode each week. For context, traditional Netflix or Amazon Prime Video release means that all episodes are online for immediate consumption.

Taking a closer look at the episode, the story takes place in a Boys hostel. It also establishes that the plot is based around the friendships that players establish on the battlefield. As mentioned in a previous post, the story follows the life of an ordinary hostel student “Mrigank Raj”. We already know about the three ambitions of the character. It also showcases how the most important thing for students is to be part of a good PUBG Mobile clan.

The cast of the show includes Ranjan Raj, Badri, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Alam Khan, Arnav Bhasin, Tanvi Lher, Radhakrushna. Ranjan Raj plays the protagonist “Mrigank Raj” in the web series. In addition, we also get Rawknee and Kronten, two popular PUBG Mobile gamers in the web series.