comscore PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 map finally released in the beta version
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 map finally released in the beta version
News

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 map finally released in the beta version

Gaming

Erangel 2.0 has finally made it to the global beta version of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0

The devs of PUBG Mobile have been teasing the release of Erangel 2.0 for a very long time now. And it has finally made it to the global beta version of PUBG Mobile. Previous reports said that the devs finally released the reworked map on the Chinese version of the game, Game For Peace. This was released in the beta version of the game in China earlier and is live on the main game now. Besides these there are other updates with the release as well. Also Read - PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile could be banned in the US soon

Besides Erangel 2.0 there’s a new Route Planner and waypoint system being added as well. Better graphics are one their way with reworked water reflections. Ultra HD settings are also apparently making its way to the game. PUBG Mobile recently added a new Jungle Adventure Mode to the game. Like the leaks said, the new Jungle mode has brought out a dynamic new side to the game. Deep-diving into the new set of mechanics and features PUBG Mobile has brought players within the relatively small Sanhok Map, here are some of the one’s to keep an eye out for. Also Read - PUBG Mobile brings support for 90fps gameplay on OnePlus phones

The devs of PUBG Mobile recently announced the Ancient Secret mode along with a plethora of new in-game events and exclusive rewards. One of the exciting things to look out for is the array of themed and trendy outfits that have been added to the game. The Pharaoh Rises event slated to run from August 4 to September 11 will bring players the opportunity to win cool outfits like the Golden Pharaoh X-Suit, Warrior of Ra set, Warrior of Nut set, Underworld Guide set, and the Mummy set. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Pharaoh Rises Event goes live, brings upgrading suit

PUBG Mobile: Ancient Secret mode, indoor Library map introduced

Also Read

PUBG Mobile: Ancient Secret mode, indoor Library map introduced

With a mysterious ancient civilization theme, PUBG Mobile recently unveiled a new Ancient Secret Mode update, bringing players all-new in-game events and exclusive rewards. Similarly, fresh content arrives in the form of the new Arena gameplay – Team Gun Game and Library map in the hit Arena playlist.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 9, 2020 6:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Nokia 50-inch 4K and 32-inch full HD TVs coming soon to India
Smart TVs
Nokia 50-inch 4K and 32-inch full HD TVs coming soon to India
Samsung goes past Vivo in India mobile segment during Q2: Report

News

Samsung goes past Vivo in India mobile segment during Q2: Report

Apple iPhone 12 could support BeiDou navigation system: Report

News

Apple iPhone 12 could support BeiDou navigation system: Report

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra coming soon with better camera and specs

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra coming soon with better camera and specs

Zoom adds new video and features with latest update: Check details

News

Zoom adds new video and features with latest update: Check details

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung goes past Vivo in India mobile segment during Q2: Report

Apple iPhone 12 could support BeiDou navigation system: Report

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra coming soon with better camera and specs

Zoom adds new video and features with latest update: Check details

OnePlus 7 and 7T series get August 2020 patch with new beta updates

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 map finally released in the beta version

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 map finally released in the beta version
PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile could be banned in the US soon

Gaming

PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile could be banned in the US soon
PUBG Mobile brings support for 90fps gameplay on OnePlus phones

Gaming

PUBG Mobile brings support for 90fps gameplay on OnePlus phones
PUBG Mobile s Pharaoh Rises Event goes live, brings upgrading suit

Gaming

PUBG Mobile s Pharaoh Rises Event goes live, brings upgrading suit
PUBG Mobile: Three men apparently killed their teammate who asked them to be quiet

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Three men apparently killed their teammate who asked them to be quiet

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Pro और Realme C3 के न्यू कलर वेरिएंट भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें डिटेल्स

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra फोन 16GB रैम, 512GB स्टोरेज के साथ 11 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च, जानें डिटेल्स!

Realme C11 की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदें 5000mAh बैटरी, 3 कैमरा फोन

Infinix Hot 9 pro, Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Smart 4 Plus की सेल आज Flipkart पर, कम कीमत में लें धांसू फीचर्स

Infinix Zero 8 फोन MediaTek SoC और 8GB RAM के साथ ऑनलाइन स्पॉट, जानें डिटेल्स

Latest Videos

Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review
How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

News

Samsung goes past Vivo in India mobile segment during Q2: Report
News
Samsung goes past Vivo in India mobile segment during Q2: Report
Apple iPhone 12 could support BeiDou navigation system: Report

News

Apple iPhone 12 could support BeiDou navigation system: Report
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra coming soon with better camera and specs

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra coming soon with better camera and specs
Zoom adds new video and features with latest update: Check details

News

Zoom adds new video and features with latest update: Check details
OnePlus 7 and 7T series get August 2020 patch with new beta updates

News

OnePlus 7 and 7T series get August 2020 patch with new beta updates

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers