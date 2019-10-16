comscore PUBG Mobile fair play and ban notice for October 15 is now out
PUBG Mobile fair play and ban notice for October 15 is now out

The new list of PUBG Mobile fair play and ban notice for October 15 has 24 pages worth of names.

  Published: October 16, 2019 9:33 AM IST
There is a new PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters and fair play and ban notice that Tencent Games shared for October 15. The devs have shared strong words concerning cheaters and hackers and what they think of them in the post. Hacker and cheaters use software that is made for the purpose. PUBG Mobile cheaters like in all other shooting games, use hacks and cheats with different effects. Some of these allow players to automatically aim for the heads. There are other hacks that allow users to see through the walls at the positions of different enemies. There are quite a lot of different hacks, and these are all unfair.

The devs announced the new list in a tweet that reads, “CHEATERS GET BANNED! We don’t care if you’re BRONZE or CONQUEROR. PAID or F2P. Cheaters. Get. Banned. We’ve been stepping up our efforts to combat hackers and cheaters. Stay tuned, even more info coming soon.” Tencent Games is pushing these lists as a deterrent for those that do want to hack. It seems Tencent Games will introduce new anti-cheating measures soon. As of now the blog mentions that it will continue with its 10-year ban policy for cheaters.

PUBG Mobile ban list of cheaters: Details

The developers of PUBG, be it mobile, PC or the consoles have taken the threat of hackers very seriously. And in a recent move announced by Tencent Games, it tweeted that it has banned a host of PUBG Mobile cheaters. PUBG Mobile devs wrote in the blog. All the accounts in the list received a 10-year ban. It even asks players to report other if they suspect that they are cheating or using an unauthorized 3rd party app.

The PUBG Mobile fair play and ban notice for the PC emulator and Mobile can be seen here. The list has all different kinds of players and is a rather long one. PUBG Devs in a video had announced the importance of player reports on different enemies. These reports can be for toxic behavior and for assumed cheating. Once a player is reported for cheating, the developer team will look into them. This includes the games that the person has played and how they attained all the kills. They will be running the person’s game through all the anti-cheating software to see if any cheating software was used by them.

