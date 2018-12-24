comscore
PUBG Mobile for iOS and Android have festive skins on special discount

The PUBG Mobile discounts are available in-game, and can be bought using its own currency.

  • Published: December 24, 2018 9:18 AM IST
PUBG Mobile has just received a new update, which brought the new snow map called Vikendi to the game. The map is based on an European island in the Adriatic Sea, and is a bit smaller than the Erangel and Miramar maps. Users can now select the new snow map for solo, duo and squad games.

Furthermore, the new map also brings some interesting new features and elements to the game, including a new weapon called the G36C (available soon) which is an assault rifle, a new vehicle called the Snowmobile, and different vehicle dynamics taking into account the snow terrain, temporary footprints and vehicle tracks to hint of activity, cross-server matchmaking and more.

PUBG Mobile is among the most popular games on the smartphone platform, and is available for both iOS and Android devices. And to celebrate the holiday season PUBG Mobile developers Tencent Games now has new offers for users on both platforms.

For Android users, Tencent Games is offering the Fluffy Rabbit Suit which is at a discount of 50 percent. As for iOS users, the same or a similar pack is available for a discount and is named the PUBG Mobile Fortune Pack. Both these packs are available in-game, and can be bought using UC which is the in-game currency.

